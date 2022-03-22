News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD Struggling to Hold 1.1000 Support
2022-03-22 10:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF. Euro Rally at a Juncture.
2022-03-22 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-22 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rally as EU Mulls Russian Ban, Saudi Facility Hit
2022-03-22 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Surging Treasury Yields, Nikkei 225 May Trade Higher
2022-03-22 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-19 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold May Lose its Shine as Fed Chair Powell Talks Bigger Rate Hikes Amid Crude Oil Surge
2022-03-22 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Weekly Evening Star Casts a Large Shadow
2022-03-21 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: BoE Rate Path is Far Too Aggressive
2022-03-22 09:10:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) – Trying to Build Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2022-03-21 08:57:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-22 06:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes Psychological 120 Level After Fed Chair Powell Firms Up Rate Hike Bets
2022-03-21 23:00:00
More View more
Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD Struggling to Hold 1.1000 Support

Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD Struggling to Hold 1.1000 Support

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Fed chair Powell turns up the hawkish rhetoric.
  • EUR/USD set to move lower.

The latest, hawkish, comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell suggest that the Federal Reserve is open to raising interest rates in 50 basis point clips if needed to try and counter red-hot US inflation. Chair Powell remark yesterday that if the Fed thinks that it is ‘appropriate to raise (by 50 basis points) at a meeting, or meeting, we will do so’, sent yields on US Treasuries soaring, with the interest rate sensitive UST 2 year now quoted with a yield of just under 2.19%, its highest level in three years.

US Dollar Outlook – Dancing to The Fed’s New Soundtrack

US Treasury Two Year Yield Daily Price Chart – March 22, 2022

Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD Struggling to Hold 1.1000 Support

Chart and data via @Investing.com

The single currency remains under pressure with higher energy prices boosting inflation and weighing on growth. In his latest speech, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said that while inflation is expected to remain high ‘for a longer period’ he sees no stagflation as ‘even in our most adverse scenario for the current year, we still foresee growth of more than 2%’. ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks today at 13:15 GMT and her comments should be followed closely.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/USD is trading on either side of 1.1000 with any move higher being pared back. Last Thursday’s 1.1138 high print is unlikely to come under pressure in the short term, while the recent run of higher lows has been broken convincingly. The longer-term run of lower highs and lower lows remains intact and the pair is now testing the 20-day simple moving average. If this turns indicator turns into resistance, it is likely that bears will push for 1.0900 and the recent two-year low at 1.0879.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – March 22, 2022

Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD Struggling to Hold 1.1000 Support

Retail trader data show 61.55% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.60 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.98% higher than yesterday and 2.22% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.44% lower than yesterday and 6.06% lower from last week. The pair are now testing the 20-day simple moving average

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Price Outlook: BoE Rate Path is Far Too Aggressive
GBP/USD Price Outlook: BoE Rate Path is Far Too Aggressive
2022-03-22 09:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Rally as EU Mulls Russian Ban, Saudi Facility Hit
Crude Oil Prices Rally as EU Mulls Russian Ban, Saudi Facility Hit
2022-03-22 05:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Surging Treasury Yields, Nikkei 225 May Trade Higher
Dow Jones Falls on Surging Treasury Yields, Nikkei 225 May Trade Higher
2022-03-22 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Flat to Start the Week with Fed Chair Powell Remarks Eyed
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Flat to Start the Week with Fed Chair Powell Remarks Eyed
2022-03-21 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish