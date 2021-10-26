USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Notches Record Close as Strong Earnings Ease Worries, XOP hits 52-week high
2021-10-25 20:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil, COP26 & the Energy Crisis
2021-10-25 19:40:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-26 00:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye Consumer Confidence Data as Technical, Positioning Signals Clash
2021-10-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report
2021-10-26 11:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-26 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-10-26 02:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPJPY hit overnight, ascending triangle breakout was up > 100 pips but now starting to pullback a bit https://t.co/0L7K19NycO https://t.co/kaysu3RD5T
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/BZqq16zJ2F
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.69%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LwsAG33fLP
  • Citi/YouGov 1 Year Ahead UK inflation expectations 4.4%
  • What are the Market cycles? How are currencies impacted in these cycles? How can these cycles impact forex trading patterns? Find out here: https://t.co/ckr2fUOWqW https://t.co/EyLd9SnS6X
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.32% Oil - US Crude: -0.39% Silver: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fJvjnnHwSM
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3ifk1D0PEr
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.80% FTSE 100: 0.59% France 40: 0.42% US 500: 0.37% Wall Street: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Rwk2JpaUFO
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analyst @nickcawley1 on $GBP with our free Q4 market analysis available today.https://t.co/upAUgK4jC9 #Dailyfxguides https://t.co/LpuccpnXlx
  • Coming up at half past: my weekly webinar looking at the charts of all the major assets, what's on the calendar this week and the IG client sentiment data. Do join me if you're free ... https://t.co/12WSE91ZdO
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report

USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD COT Report –Analysis

  • USD Sold for Second Consecutive Week
  • GBP/USD Flips Net Long
  • CAD Buying Picks Up

USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report

In the reporting week to October 19th, net USD longs slipped for a second consecutive week. This is largely in fitting with the price action, which has seen the greenback pullback from its YTD high. However, this appears to be more of an adjustment in positioning as opposed to the beginning of a trend lower.

Elsewhere, the Pound flipped to net long for the first time in a month. This had largely stemmed from real-money buying (+$2.4bln) with investors gearing up for an earlier than expected rate hike from the Bank of England. In turn, as we near the pivotal November 4th rate decision, it is likely that speculators will add to GBP longs. That being said, with my view that the bar has been set high for the Bank to surprise on the hawkish side, the risk is geared towards a disappointment even in the event of a hike given the current market pricing and thus this leaves the Pound vulnerable to a pullback.

Across the commodity-linked currencies, Canadian Dollar buying picked up notably as rising oil prices continued to lend support. Additionally, with the Bank of Canada looking to tighten policy, this has been another factor for speculators piling into the Loonie. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar saw a slight reduction in net shorts, however, while the Aussie has made good ground this month, the pair has struggled to maintain a foothold above the 0.7500 handle. In turn, with copper prices easing a touch, the bias for AUD may be a sell on rallies.

Funding currencies were out of favour as net shorts in JPY and CHF grew by $2.97bln and $0.6bln respectively. In an environment of rising equities and yields there has been little appetite to seek out low yielders, aside from the fact that Japanese Yen selling had hit extremes, however, buyers are likely to re-emerge on cross-JPY and CHF dips, particularly against high-yielders.

Weekly FX Positioning

USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long &amp; CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to October 18th, released October 22nd)

The Analytical Abilities of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Positioning

USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long &amp; CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

GBP/USD Positioning

USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long &amp; CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

USD/CAD Positioning

USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long &amp; CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

If you would like to receive the full COT FX breakdown, contact IG.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Positive, Stocks Benefit While US Dollar Eases | Webinar
Market Sentiment Positive, Stocks Benefit While US Dollar Eases | Webinar
2021-10-26 11:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Bank of Canada will Drive the Next Move in USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Bank of Canada will Drive the Next Move in USD/CAD
2021-10-26 09:45:00
Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Aim for ATH as Rally Continues
Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Aim for ATH as Rally Continues
2021-10-26 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Gains Unlikely Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Gains Unlikely Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
2021-10-26 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR