Italian PM Conte Resigns, What Happens Next? - Euro Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support
2021-01-26 10:30:00
S&P 500 Volatility Amplified by Gamestop, Will IMF Forecast Refocus Risk and Dollar?
2021-01-26 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Consolidates Ahead of Next Big Move
2021-01-25 21:10:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance
2021-01-25 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Falling After UK Unemployment Data
2021-01-26 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK Jobs, Australia Inflation, Fed Meeting, Mexico & US GDP
2021-01-25 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
Yen, Dollar May Extend Rise as Stocks Fall After China Drains Liquidity
2021-01-26 07:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (NOV) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-26
  • IMF Chief Economist Gopinath: - Biden stimulus plan could boost US GDP by 1.25% in 2021, 5% over three years $USD $SPY
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/NNiBgseFks
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 69.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rNkuS2lyXK
  • $NZDUSD strength this morning has driven the pair to trade around 0.7230, its highest level since January 14th. $NZD $USD https://t.co/qNdfmyAbSs
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZU7TXcT1x5
  • IMF World Economic Outlook updates: - US 2021 GDP estimate raised to 5.1% from 3.1% - Euro-area growth estimate cut - Great deal of uncertainty remains around forecasts - Realization of potential downside risks could cause a tightening in financial conditions $EUR $USD
  • IMF World Economic Outlook updates: - Lifts 2021 global outlook on stimulus and vaccines boost - Says global recession shallower than previously expected - Raises 2021 global growth estimates from 5.2% to 5.5% $EEM $USD $URTH
  • 🇭🇺 Deposit Interest Rate (JAN) Actual: -0.05% Expected: -0.05% Previous: -0.05% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-26
  • 🇭🇺 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-26
Italian PM Conte Resigns, What Happens Next? - Euro Outlook

Italian PM Conte Resigns, What Happens Next? - Euro Outlook

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Analysis & News

  • Italian PM Resigns, What Happens Next?
  • Conte Looking For Mandate to Form Third Cabinet
  • Snap Election Risks Muted For Now

STATE OF PLAY: Italian PM Conte has informed his cabinet that he will resign, which has come ahead of the Senate vote on the justice minister’s annual report, where there had been a risk of a government defeat. The decision to resign was largely expected after Former PM Renzi’s party decided to withdraw support from the ruling coalition. This had come amid Renzi’s criticism of Conte over the handling of the coronavirus crisis and management of EU recovery funds.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

WHAT NEXT?: Despite resigning as PM, Conte may well be the next PM in a new government provided that President Mattarella gives Conte a new mandate to try to form his third cabinet that can gain a majority in the house and senate.

MAJORITY SCENARIO: For a majority in the House and Senate, 316 and 161 votes are needed. As it stands, the 5-Star Party who have 191 House and 92 Senate seats, as well as the Democratic Party (PD) who have 93 House and 36 Senate seats, stated that they will support Conte in a new government. Elsewhere, the Health Minister of the Freedom and Equality party have suggested that they would continue to side with Conte, thus providing another 12 House and 6 Senate seats. That said, Conte would still fall short of a majority and therefore would either look to reconcile with Renzi’s party (27 House and 17 Senate seats) or seek to find support from those outside of the current coalition. However, failure to find additional support could see Conte’s position become untenable.

NO MAJORITY SCENARIO: Should Conte come up short, the President could either appoint another PM to try form a new government, with a leader from PD or 5-Star Party. Although, should that fail, there could be a technocrat government, which would an interim government with Former ECB President, Mario Draghi, touted as a possible leader. The purpose would be to ensure politically stability in Italy, allowing for COVID relief funds to pass with ease. The worse case scenario, would be for snap elections to be called. Not only is the timing undesirable given the coronavirus crisis, Matteo Salvini’s Eurosceptic Lega party is also leading in the polls, in which case a repricing of election risks would likely see BTP/Bund spreads widen with EUR/JPY weakening. It is worth noting that while spreads would widen under a snap election the degree of widening is likely to be stemmed by the ECB’s PEPP program, which remains supportive of BTPs.

EUR/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% -19% -8%
Weekly 17% 3% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY vs BTP/Bund Spread

Italian PM Conte Resigns, What Happens Next? - Euro Outlook

Source: Refinitiv

Find out more on the impact of politics on financial markets with this overview, click here

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support
DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support
2021-01-26 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Struggle While Ethereum (ETH) Comes Off a Fresh All-Time High
Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Struggle While Ethereum (ETH) Comes Off a Fresh All-Time High
2021-01-26 09:22:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Falling After UK Unemployment Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Falling After UK Unemployment Data
2021-01-26 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish