Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Faces Its Historical Range Midpoint as Resistance with Dollar Sliding Into NFPs
2020-12-04 04:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges to Fresh 2020 Highs- Breakout Levels
2020-12-03 18:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-04 03:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Brings Former Support Zone on Radar
2020-12-03 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double
2020-12-04 10:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Sterling Nearing Big Breakout Level vs Dollar
2020-12-03 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed
2020-12-03 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

EU Official says UK trade deal imminent and expected by the end of the weekend barring last minute breakdown in talks

Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jNCn3uZzBX
  • 🇮🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q3) Actual: 11.1% Previous: -3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇮🇪 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q3) Actual: 8.1% Previous: -3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇮🇪 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q3) Actual: 8.1% Previous: -3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇮🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q3) Actual: 11.1% Previous: -6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.92% France 40: 0.39% Wall Street: 0.36% US 500: 0.27% Germany 30: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HH3FYmipyh
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q3) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q3) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/RjoAc25ELG
  • EU Official also notes that the EU stands firm on state aid demands
Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double

Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double

2020-12-04 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Brexit Outlook and Sterling (GBP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Brexit trade talks hit a difficult patch.
  • US NFPs deserve short-term attention.
  • GBP/USD – bullish client sentiment.
Advertisement

EU/UK post-Brexit trade talks have reportedly hit a difficult patch and with only days to go before a decision needs to be made, the chances of a deal are diminishing. According to a wide range of media reports, the EU last night asked for a further series of concessions from the UK, while the French European Affairs minister Clement Beaune said that France would veto any deal if they did not like it. Talks are ongoing but the mood has seemingly changed for the worse and time is running out with the European Council meeting on December 10-11 seen as the end date for discussions. As always with EU/UK trade discussions, one tweet or media report can change swiftly change the dynamic either way.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q4 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

Of more immediate concern for GBP/USD traders is the latest look at the US jobs market at 13:30 GMT today. The closely watched US non-farm payrolls are expected to show 469k jobs added in the US, compared to 638k in October, while the unemployment rate is seen nudging lower to 6.8% from a prior month’s reading of 6.9%. Any miss would add additional downside pressure on an already weak US dollar. The US dollar basket (DXY) – an index used to measure the value of the USD against a basket of six major currencies – hit a 32-month low of 90.44 yesterday, continuing its sell-off from its 103.96 peak made in late-March this year.

NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade it?

GBP/USD touched 1.3508 yesterday before pushing lower today. Cable remains overbought, using the CCI indicator, and very volatile and is probably best left alone until a final deal or no deal decision is made.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (March - December 4, 2020)

Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 4% -2%
Weekly -6% -5% -5%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data show 35.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.83 to 1.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE Mid 250, IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecasts: Bullish Momentum Stalls
FTSE Mid 250, IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecasts: Bullish Momentum Stalls
2020-12-04 09:00:00
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Hover At Recent Highs Ahead of Nonfarm Payroll
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Hover At Recent Highs Ahead of Nonfarm Payroll
2020-12-04 01:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-03 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed
2020-12-03 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish