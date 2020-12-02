News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Rate Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Abound - Levels for EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-12-01 16:51:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded
2020-12-01 09:15:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.
2020-12-02 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Deeper Pullback on OPEC+ Doubts, Rising Stockpiles
2020-12-02 07:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-12-02 09:35:00
Gold Price, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: How Might Retail Traders Behave Next?
2020-12-02 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Gains Reversed on Trade Talk Pessimism
2020-12-02 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2020-12-02 03:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
British Pound sinks as EU Brexit negotiator Barnier says there may not be an EU/UK deal

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Gains Reversed on Trade Talk Pessimism

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Gains Reversed on Trade Talk Pessimism

2020-12-02 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD was knocked back modestly in early European trade Wednesday after a report that Michel Barnier has warned EU ambassadors that there may be no post-Brexit deal with the UK.
  • Earlier, another report that the EU-UK talks on their relationship once the Brexit implementation period ends are intensifying boosted GBP/USD although this has still to be confirmed.
  • The price action has again emphasized how traders in GBP/USD and the GBP crosses, especially EUR/GBP, need to watch the screens carefully for headlines from the talks.
GBP/USD buffeted by Brexit headlines

GBP/USD was again sent one way then the other early Wednesday as optimism then pessimism about the talks between the EU and the UK on their relationship once the Brexit implementation period ends on December 31 first helped GBP/USD extend it recent gains then sent it back down again.

The competing headlines that prompted the moves emphasized once again that traders in GBP/USD and the GBP crosses, especially EUR/GBP, need to be nimble and that the trade talks could still go three ways: a comprehensive deal, no deal or a skeleton deal – which is still the most likely option.

GBP/USD Price Chart, 10-Minute Timeframe (December 1-2, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -15% -9%
Weekly 0% -6% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Deal or no deal

The first, positive, headline suggested that the negotiators have made sufficient progress to “enter the tunnel” – jargon for an intensification of the talks and an end to press briefings. The second, negative, headline reported that chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier has warned EU ambassadors that there may be no deal, which is arguably stating the obvious.

These came against the background of a weak US Dollar on continuing hopes that coronavirus vaccines and more stimulus will help the global economy recover, as well as talk that French President Emmanuel Macron will hold out against any trade deal that restricts the access of French fishermen to UK waters and that EU heads of state and government are concerned that Barnier could concede too much ground.

For traders, these are difficult waters to navigate: ultimately it depends on who to believe. Technically, however, GBP/USD continues to advance towards the September 1 high at 1.3483, which remains the near-term upside target.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

