British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as UK Bank Stocks Tumble

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-01 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
Dow Ends Worst Quarter Since 1987, Oil a Record and Trump Talks Infrastructure
2020-04-01 03:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Ends Worst Quarter Since 1987, Oil a Record and Trump Talks Infrastructure
2020-04-01 03:15:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebound Struggles as Bearish Chart Formation Builds
2020-04-01 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.45% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.59% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.17% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/T4HOBphWrG
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/07GFNDWDHA
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -2.80% Wall Street: -2.87% US 500: -2.92% France 40: -3.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JQzaEQVMD8
  • GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/04/01/BPUSD-Price-Recovery-is-at-Stake-Levels-Thresholds-to-Keep-in-Focus--MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/0NECKqxgcM
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Top in Place Near 0.62? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/04/01/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Dollar-Top-in-Place-Near-0.62.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/vUuk3TJX6D
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 23, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 65.09. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YtgNvV9BAT
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,193.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jcaksfYDZk
  • Thanks for joining me Brett. It was a pleasure to talk to you https://t.co/9NjsbqXsDS
  • Traders undeniably over complicate matters when starting out. However, more complex trading strategies are not necessarily more profitable. Keep your trading strategy simple with these four highly effective indicators: https://t.co/FDOnHdj4sQ https://t.co/H556gktZSi
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as UK Bank Stocks Tumble

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as UK Bank Stocks Tumble

2020-04-01 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, UK bank stocks, FTSE 100 news and analysis:

  • The UK’s banks have suspended dividends to shareholders, sending bank stocks plunging and weakening the FTSE 100 index.
  • However, Sterling is holding steady against a firmer US Dollar.

GBP/USD stable as bank stocks sell off

UK bank stocks fell sharply Wednesday after the banks agreed to cut dividends to shareholders, increasing the cash available to bolster the economy against the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The banks have also been urged by the Bank of England not to pay bonuses to senior staff.

In a statement, the BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority said: Although the decisions taken today will result in shareholders not receiving dividends, they are a sensible precautionary step given the unique role that banks need to play in supporting the wider economy through a period of economic disruption.

In response, there were opening losses of between 5% and 8% for stocks in banks such as Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered, sending the FTSE 350 bank stocks index slumping.

FTSE 350 Banks Price Chart, 30-Minute Timeframe (March 26 – April 1, 2020)

Latest UK bank stocks price chart.

Source: Investing.com (You can click on it for a larger image)

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

That weakened the FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks but GBP/USD held steady against a rising US Dollar that is still serving as a safe haven as the pandemic continues to raise fears of a global recession, particularly after a poor set of purchasing managers’ indexes for the manufacturing sectors of many Asian countries.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (March 20 – April 1, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -6% -2%
Weekly -36% 107% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebound Struggles as Bearish Chart Formation Builds
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebound Struggles as Bearish Chart Formation Builds
2020-04-01 09:30:00
AUD Steadies As China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Returns to Expansion
AUD Steadies As China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Returns to Expansion
2020-04-01 01:45:00
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Technical Traders Look to Overcome Resistance
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Technical Traders Look to Overcome Resistance
2020-03-31 18:15:00
Consumer Confidence Dives to 2017 Lows on Covid-19, USD Gyrates
Consumer Confidence Dives to 2017 Lows on Covid-19, USD Gyrates
2020-03-31 14:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.