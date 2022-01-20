USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Trendline Test After Resistance Hit
2022-01-20 20:37:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook Turning Bearish After False Breakout
2022-01-20 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Remains Strong – Next Target?
2022-01-20 17:35:00
Euro Bounces Back as US Dollar Pauses on Yield Dip. Will EU Inflation Ignite the ECB?
2022-01-20 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-20 09:30:00
Dow Jones Falls as Goldman Sachs Earnings Disappoints, Nikkei 225 May Follow Lower
2022-01-19 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, USD/CAD and S&P 500 Levels
2022-01-20 19:29:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Gold Gears Up for Break as Silver Leads the Way
2022-01-20 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bounces Back as US Dollar Pauses on Yield Dip. Will EU Inflation Ignite the ECB?
2022-01-20 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers
2022-01-20 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
More View more
USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers

USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY bounces back from a fresh weekly low (113.96) amid the rebound in global equity prices, and the exchange rate may consolidate over the coming days as it appears to be defending the monthly low (113.48).

Advertisement

USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers

Recent price action in USD/JPY raise the scope for a further decline as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on January 26 as risk appetite recovers.

It remains to be seen if swings in market sentiment will influence USD/JPY during the Fed’s blackout period as it failed to track the recent advance in longer-dated US Treasury yield, but speculation for an imminent shift in US policy may keep the exchange rate afloat as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) sticks to its easing cycle.

Image of CME FedWatch Tool

Source: CME

As a result, USD/JPY may reflect a bullish trend in 2022 as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) plans to normalize monetary policy over the coming months, with the CME FedWatch Tool now showing a greater than 90% probability for at least a 25bp rate hike in March as Fed Governor Lael Brainard reveals that “we started to discuss shrinking out balance sheet” while testifying in front of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

In turn, the decline from the monthly high (116.35) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend amid the deviating paths between the FOMC and BoJ, and the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-short USD/JPY since late-September.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 38.75% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.58 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.79% higher than yesterday and 17.76% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.48% lower than yesterday and 4.51% lower from last week. The rise in net-long position has done little to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 40.20% of traders were net-long USD/JPY earlier this week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate bounces back from a fresh weekly low (113.96).

With that said, USD/JPY may face range bound conditions ahead of the Fed rate decision as long as it defends the monthly low (113.48), and the decline from the monthly high (116.35) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend amid the deviating paths between the FOMC and BoJ.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for USD/JPY remains constructive as it cleared the November high (115.52) at the start of 2022, with the 200-Day SMA (111.43) indicating a similar dynamic as it retains the positive slope from last year.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a similar dynamic as it pushed into overbought territory earlier this month, but a textbook sell signal has materialized as the oscillator falls back from overbought territory to push below 70.
  • As a result, the decline from the monthly high (116.35) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend, and another failed attempt to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 113.80 (23.6% expansion) to 114.30 (23.6% retracement) may generate range bound conditions as USD/JPY appears to be defending the monthly low (113.48).
  • A move back above the 50-Day SMA (114.31) may push USD/JPY towards the weekly high (115.06), but need break/close above the 115.90 (100% expansion) to 116.10 (78.6% expansion) region to bring the January high (116.35) on the radar.
  • At the same time, a close below the Fibonacci overlap around 113.80 (23.6% expansion) to 114.30 (23.6% retracement) may lead to a test of the monthly low (113.48), with the next area of interest coming in around 112.40 (61.8% retracement) to 112.80 (38.2% expansion), which lines up with the November low (112.53).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Ahead of Australia Employment Report
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Ahead of Australia Employment Report
2022-01-19 23:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Defends Monthly Low Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Rate Defends Monthly Low Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2022-01-19 20:00:00
NZD/USD Rate on Track to Threaten January Open Range Again
NZD/USD Rate on Track to Threaten January Open Range Again
2022-01-18 23:00:00
USD/JPY Recovery to Persist as Bullish Price Series Remains Intact
USD/JPY Recovery to Persist as Bullish Price Series Remains Intact
2022-01-18 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed