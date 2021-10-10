S&P 500, DAX 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: What's the Incentive to Buy the Euro?
2021-10-10 01:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally to Persist amid Tepid Recovery in US Crude Output
2021-10-10 07:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
2021-10-08 15:01:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Technical Forecast: Mixed Picture in U.S. Stocks
2021-10-09 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
2021-10-09 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Looking Lower in the Near-term
2021-10-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
GBP Forecast: BoE Rate Rise This Year? Don’t Bank on It
2021-10-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Equities struggle to recover bullish momentum as Fed tapering seems like a done deal. Get your weekly equities forecast from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/s1vUy93bUy https://t.co/C2XbyvXqrc
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/NFnuxxLCIe
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/JGYt77dPmB
  • US Dollar breakout marked a fifth week and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the rally may be at risk here. The levels that matter on the DXY weekly chart. Get your weekly USD forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/HSA1Ri7dAs https://t.co/UrGdCIt3lM
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/YZafo6BH7q
  • The price of oil clears the $80 handle as OPEC remains reluctant to boost production, and current market may keep crude prices afloat amid the tepid recovery in US output. Get your weekly oil forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/NxxcQsvVMA https://t.co/M3Lw0p7c2d
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/telP4sZV3x
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/aUfXGH34Yv
  • While the Australian dollar trades higher in October, it faces major headwinds in the days and weeks to come. Get your weekly Australian Dollar forecast from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/d23mw9CBwD https://t.co/tnjJLFDE7L
  • Rollover is the interest paid or earned for holding a currency spot position overnight. Learn how to earn rollover interest on your open positions here: https://t.co/SRsG8CxjEn https://t.co/g9BoVQJ07t
S&P 500, DAX 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

S&P 500, DAX 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500, DAX 40 FORECAST: NEUTRAL

  • Taper expectations remain despite weaker than expected NFP headline
  • Earnings season kicks off amid surging energy prices
  • S&P 500, DAX 40, and FTSE 100 key levels to watch

S&P 500 | TAPER EXPECTATIONS PRETTY SOLID DESPITE WEAK NFP

After a rebound at the start of the week, the S&P500 was struggling to find further bullish momentum on Friday despite a softer NFP headline, 194k vs 500k expected. The initial thought process would likely be to think that the odds of the Fed starting to taper its asset purchases in November given fewer jobs were added than expected in the month of November, but alongside the non-farm payrolls the unemployment rate has dropped 0.4 ppts to 4.8%, its lowest reading since the pandemic started to take effect back in April 2020.

Whilst digging deeper into the numbers we find that the participation rate has also dropped in September, 0.1 ppts to 61.6%, which slightly discounts the big beat in unemployment. But its clear that equity markets are unconvinced about the Fed delaying tapering anymore, meaning we could see some further weakness next weak as Asia comes to digest the latest round of jobs data on Sunday night.

I would expect equities to keep a close eye on the earnings season kicking off next week, as soaring energy prices and labor shortages are likely putting a strain on profit margins.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, DAX 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

From a technical standpoint, the outlook in the short-term remains pretty weak despite a longer-term bounce expected. The RSI continues to flatten out around the 50 level despite the attempted bullish run earlier on in the week whilst the index is far off from its ascending trendline support.

DAX 40 | RISING ENERGY PRICES DAMPEN SENTIMENT

The DAX, as with other European equities, is likely to remain more sensitive to the developments in energy prices given Russia’s lending hand in regards to the supply of natural gas. We also have the ZEW sentiment survey out on Tuesday, with consensus expecting the weakest reading since March 2020 as ongoing macroeconomic risks unfold. The German CPI for September will be released on Wednesday with expectations of no change month on month, which would play in nicely to the ECB’s rhetoric about transitory inflation and ultra-flexible financing conditions for longer.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, DAX 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The pullback on Wednesday saw the DAX 40 find support at the May lows which is a good sign that buyers are still hanging around at current levels. Whilst the short-term outlook doesn’t look great for new buyers to come in, it’s going to take a stronger attempt from sellers to bring the DAX below 14,500. The gains also look capped above the descending trendline resistance, which is now converging around the 15,000 psychological mark, making it even harder to see a bullish reversal next week.

Advertisement

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter@HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Rally to Persist amid Tepid Recovery in US Crude Output
Oil Price Rally to Persist amid Tepid Recovery in US Crude Output
2021-10-10 07:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: What's the Incentive to Buy the Euro?
EUR/USD Forecast: What's the Incentive to Buy the Euro?
2021-10-10 01:00:00
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
2021-10-09 18:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed