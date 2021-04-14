News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Brighter Demand Outlook
2021-04-14 06:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Output as OPEC Upgrades Demand Forecast
2021-04-13 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster
2021-04-14 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-13 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Probe Barrier as Inflation Data Sinks the USD and Yields
2021-04-14 04:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels
2021-04-13 16:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
USDJPY Reversal Can Follow Risk and Yield Scenarios, Earnings Next SPX Spark
2021-04-14 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.9% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-14
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/HHeGqv2xdv
  • IEA boosts oil demand forecast for 2021, sees increase of 5.7mbpd vs 2020
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.84%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.55%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VAsHZAqbXJ
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-14
  • 🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (MAR) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-14
  • 🇸🇪 CPIF YoY (MAR) Actual: 1.9% Expected: 1.9% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-14
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.14% Silver: 0.44% Gold: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/093eAxPF0S
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/FseOXuCAFs
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.62% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.55% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.34% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tLUwGUUcVR
Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster

Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Reflation Trade, Treasury Auctions, CPI Data – Talking Points:

  • Strong demand for Treasuries and a relatively in-line inflation print could open the door for the tech-heavy Nasdaq to outperform the Dow Jones in the coming weeks.
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Asia-Pacific Recap

Equity markets gained ground during Asia-Pacific trade as investors dismissed a notable rise in US inflation data overnight. Australia’s ASX 200 climbed 0.66% on the back of the local consumer sentiment index climbing to an 11-year high. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged 1.23% and China’s CSI 300 rose 0.71%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 proved to be the laggard, sliding 0.44% as coronavirus infections continued to climb in Osaka.

In FX markets, the cyclically-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars outperformed their major counterparts, while the haven-associated Japanese Yen and US Dollar slipped lower. Gold prices nudged marginally higher as yields on US 10-year Treasuries stabilized at 1.63%. Looking ahead, speeches from several members of the Federal Reserve and ECB President Christine Lagarde headline the economic docket, alongside industrial production figures out of the Euro-area.

Please add a description for the image.

CPI Data, Robust Treasury Demand to Buoy Tech Sector

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index may outperform the benchmark Dow Jones in the near term, as the Reflation Trade that saw yields surge higher in recent months pauses for breath.

Although consumer price inflation data released overnight came in hotter than consensus estimates, at 2.6% (exp. 2.5%), this failed to concern market participants who appeared to have priced in a more aggressive print.

Indeed, US 10-year Treasury yields slipped lower immediately after the release. Strong demand for longer-term Treasuries at the 30-year auction also accelerated the decline in rates of return, with the bid-to-cover ratio – a measure of demand – coming in well above average.

US Consumer Price Inflation (2015 – Present)

Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster

The paused rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, following a handful of rare blood clotting events, also appears to have driven capital flows into haven-linked bonds.

This dynamic will likely pave the way for the duration trade to gain favour once again, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 probably leading US benchmark indices higher in the coming weeks.

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart – Wedge Resistance In Focus

Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

From a technical perspective, the Dow Jones’s outlook appears somewhat bearish as prices struggle to penetrate psychological resistance at 33,700.

Below average volume, in tandem with the RSI sliding back into normal territory, suggest that bullish momentum is fading.

A daily close back below the 8-EMA (33439) could intensify near-term selling pressure and generate a pullback to former resistance-turned-support at the March high (33134).

Alternatively, a push above the monthly high (33712) to fresh record highs would likely signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and bring the 33400 mark into play.

Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 31.58% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.17 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 22.51% higher than yesterday and 4.14% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.59% lower than yesterday and 4.64% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Wall Street price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Nasdaq 100 Futures Daily Chart – RSI Hints at Further Gains

Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

The Nasdaq, on the other hand, seems poised to extend its push to fresh record highs as prices slice easily through February high (13900) resistance.

With the MACD surging to its highest levels since late-February, and the RSI eyeing a push into overbought conditions, the path of least resistance appears skewed to the upside.

Remaining constructively positioned above 13900 suggests that the Nasdaq will continue climbing higher in the near term, with the 78.6% Fibonacci expansion (14530) the next key level of resistance.

However, if support gives way, a decline to the 8-EMA (13734) could be on the table.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Forecast: Sharp Inflation Spike to Drive Yields, USD Higher
US Dollar Price Forecast: Sharp Inflation Spike to Drive Yields, USD Higher
2021-04-13 07:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-12 16:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk as US Treasury Yields Aim Higher
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk as US Treasury Yields Aim Higher
2021-04-12 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Probing Resistance With Jobs Data on Tap
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Probing Resistance With Jobs Data on Tap
2021-04-09 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bearish