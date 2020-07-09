We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-09 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Macro Matters: Gold, USD, Equities Pullback - More in Store?
2020-07-09 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs
2020-07-09 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
2020-07-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Victoria Treasurer Pallas: Victoria economy to take 2.5 years to recover, announces A$534m business support package -BBG $AUDUSD
  • Asia Pacific markets off to a 'risk-off' start Friday $AUDUSD 👇 $NZDUSD 👇 #SP500 futures 👇 This follows the pessimistic #WallStreet session Thursday https://t.co/xVfYnmX60e
  • Mexico #Covid19 cases rise by daily record by 7,280 to 282,283 -BBG
  • #DowJones sinks, eyeing support as US #Covid19 deaths rise #StraitsTimes eyes #Singapore General Election What else is in store for Asia Pacific equities today? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/07/10/Dow-Jones-Eyes-Support-Straits-Times-Faces-Singapore-General-Election.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/aYPOivx0jo
  • RT @margaretyjy: Here is all you need to know about the US earnings season. Thanks Peter for producing such a great work! @PeterHanksFX Ea…
  • Further gains in USD/IDR could be curbed as USD/PHP establishes a floor around 2017 lows. USD/MYR may fall next as USD/SGD fast approaches a key falling trend line.Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9JgZm2n8Fl https://t.co/SEJTKkvKY3
  • Wonder why Nasdaq at record highs https://t.co/SEu8KJpfed
  • 🇯🇵 PPI MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.4% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-09
  • 🇯🇵 PPI YoY (JUN) Actual: -1.6% Expected: -1.9% Previous: -2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-09
  • Heads Up:🇸🇬 General Election due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech

Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech

2020-07-09 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Prices, Singapore Election, Coronavirus, Wall Street Stocks – TALKING POINTS

  • Wall Street stocks closed lower after Florida medical metrics showed an alarming trend
  • Risk-off tilt amplified by commentary from Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden
  • Crude oil prices suffered largest one-day decline in almost a month – what happens now?

Wall Street stocks were hammered, first by alarming medical metrics coming out of Florida and then by an uncharacteristically populist tilt in comments by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices closed 1.38 and 0.57 lower, respectively, while the tech-leaning Nasdaq index closed just a hair above 0.53 percent.

The latter’s strength underscores the resilience of technology-leaning equities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Their impressive rise appears to have been in large part due to work-from-home policies that in turn have generated more demand for internet-based services. The biggest loser in the industrial-oriented Dow Jones index was the energy subcomponent, and specifically the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector.

The significant drop in the S&P 500 index came after Florida reported that Covid-related deaths were up to a record of 120. The prior report had them at 48. New hospitalizations also showed a record 409 reading, far above the prior 333 report. Those alarming medical metrics exacerbated the growing fear that another surge in coronavirus cases could compel officials to re-implement or extend growth-hampering lockdown measures.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

As a cycle-sensitive commodity, crude oil was hit hard by those concerns, and may have contributed to dragging down the Norwegian Krone. Perhaps not entirely by coincidence, the petroleum-linked NOK was the session’s hardest-hit G10 currency. On the other hand, the sour mood spurred haven demand and pushed Treasuries and the US Dollar higher. The anti-risk Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc also rose.

This dynamic was further amplified by comments from Mr. Biden in a speech he gave on economic policy in Pennsylvania. He said that it is time to end “the era of shareholder capitalism”, adding that “Wall Street bankers and CEOs didn’t build America”. Such populist-leaning commentary may become more frequent as the November election approaches.

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

With a relatively sparse data docket, traders will likely put an emphasis on macro-fundamental themes like Covid-19 medical metrics. An extension of the risk-off dynamic on Wall Street trade may hurt crude oil prices in the upcoming session along with commodity-linked currencies like AUD and NZD. The haven-linked US Dollar and anti-risk JPY and CHF may extend their gains along with Treasuries.

Crude Oil Analysis

Crude oil prices closed over 2.40 percent lower on Thursday, the worst one-day decline since June 24. Since breaking the March uptrend – gold parallel channel – Brent has traded sideways. A clear lack of a directional bias speaks to an underlying uncertainty not only in a technical sense but also fundamentally. Given the current circumstances, crude oil prices may continue to pull back in the upcoming session.

Crude Oil – Daily Chart

Chart showing crude oil

Crude oil chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return
2020-07-09 06:00:00
AUD Braces for China CPI Amid Strained Sino-Australian Relations
AUD Braces for China CPI Amid Strained Sino-Australian Relations
2020-07-08 23:00:00
Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach
Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach
2020-07-08 06:00:00
AUD/JPY May Extend Losses as Growing Virus Cases Sour Risk Appetite
AUD/JPY May Extend Losses as Growing Virus Cases Sour Risk Appetite
2020-07-07 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.