Oil Briefly Pierces Through $95 a Barrel Mark as the US Dollar Takes a Breath

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Eyes Worst Week Since May, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-09-28 05:00:00
How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-09-28 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Prices Close In On $100 As Markets Fret Tighter Supply
2023-09-28 11:00:35
Asia Day Ahead: Nikkei at Near-Term Support, Brent Crude Eyeing September High
2023-09-28 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Where’s the Bottom for Gold?
2023-09-28 12:53:32
S&P 500 Posts Late Recovery as Gold Melts Below $1900, Where to Next?
2023-09-27 20:31:05
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Susceptible Pound Looks for Reprieve
2023-09-28 08:03:43
How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-09-28 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-09-28 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Analyzed Post BoJ Minutes Release
2023-09-27 17:32:49
More View More
Oil Briefly Pierces Through $95 a Barrel Mark as the US Dollar Takes a Breath

Oil Briefly Pierces Through $95 a Barrel Mark as the US Dollar Takes a Breath

DailyFX, Research

Share:

Oil Prices Hit $95 a Barrel on Depleted Inventory Concerns as the US Dollar Takes a Pause. Equities Around the globe Seem to be the Biggest Losers at Present with Equities on Course for a 10-Day Losing Streak With no Respite in Sight.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Eyes Worst Week Since May, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Eyes Worst Week Since May, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-09-28 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Soar, Mostly Sealing the Fate of a Fourth Monthly Gain. Where to?
Crude Oil Prices Soar, Mostly Sealing the Fate of a Fourth Monthly Gain. Where to?
2023-09-27 23:00:00
Dollar is King as Risk Off Sentiment Prevails, More Room for the DXY to Rise?
Dollar is King as Risk Off Sentiment Prevails, More Room for the DXY to Rise?
2023-09-27 16:17:49
Crude Oil Consolidates but Retail Positioning Changes Support a Bullish Posture
Crude Oil Consolidates but Retail Positioning Changes Support a Bullish Posture
2023-09-27 06:30:00
Advertisement