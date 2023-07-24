 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Dreadful German PMI Pushes EUR/USD Below 1.11
2023-07-24 07:56:59
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
2023-07-22 14:00:02
Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection
2023-07-20 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​FTSE 100 & Dow Hold up Well After Gains, While Dax Remains in Consolidation Mode​
2023-07-24 09:30:32
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
Gold, Silver Outlook: Stronger USD, Yields Prompt a Pullback Ahead of FOMC
2023-07-21 13:00:29
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed, ECB and BoJ Meetings. Higher USD?
2023-07-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Positive Retail Sales Temporarily Lifts the Pound
2023-07-21 07:54:41
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-07-24 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
More View More
Euro Breaking News: Dreadful German PMI Pushes EUR/USD Below 1.11

Euro Breaking News: Dreadful German PMI Pushes EUR/USD Below 1.11

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD TALKING POINTS & ANALYSIS

  • German PMI’s a cause for concern for the eurozone.
  • ECB under pressure to revisit rate forecasts.
  • 1.10 next up for bears.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro’s recent struggles got worse this morning after German HCOB PMI data (see economic calendar below) missed on all fronts with manufacturing contracting further while services (the country’s major GDP contributor) slipping to 52 but remaining within expansionary territory. Germany being the largest eurozone economy, serves as a proxy for the region and with similar figures reflected by the French release, EZ data to come will likely echo this sentiment. Some important commentary from the report includes (Source: S&P Global):

  • "Services new business falls for the first time in six months."
  • "There is an increased probability that the economy will be in recession in the second half of the year."
  • "The composite index moved into sub-50 contraction territory for the first time since January."
  • "The pace of employment growth across the German private sector slowed sharply in July."

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

The upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision this week will need to consider this data and the swift slowdown in economic data. Although I do not expect a change in current market pricing (refer to table below) that favors a 25bps hike with almost 100% certainty, subsequent guidance thereafter may begin on a dovish trajectory that could expose the euro further.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily EUR/USD price action above has maintained its bearish course now below the 1.1096/1.1100 zone ahead of the highly anticipated ECB rate decision. With more scope for a dovish repricing from the ECB relative to the Fed, the pair may well extend its downside towards the 1.1000 psychological support handle.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.1300
  • 1.1185
  • 1.1096

Support levels:

  • 1.1000

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on EUR/USD, with 65% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision; NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
New Zealand Dollar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision; NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
2023-07-24 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-07-24 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – All Eyes on the Fed and ECB Next Week
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – All Eyes on the Fed and ECB Next Week
2023-07-21 12:00:17
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023