News
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting
2023-05-30 19:15:00
News
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Pushing Higher, Treasury Yields Remain Volatile, Jobs Reports Near
2023-06-01 13:00:00
Gold Price Boosted as Treasury Yields Slip Ahead of Debt Ceiling Resolution
2023-06-01 02:00:00
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2023-05-31 10:52:10
News
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Making Sense of Japanese Yen’s Recent Slide: Is it the Start of a Renewed Leg Lower?
2023-06-01 03:30:00
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD regained strength on Thursday and managed to bounce off horizontal support at 1.0640/1.0600 following Wednesday’s steep sell-off. While the euro’s prospects have started to deteriorate in recent days, the bullish case should not be written off just yet, as buyers appear to be returning to the market and seem intent on challenging a key ceiling located a tad below the psychological 1.0800 mark.

The next few sessions will be critical and may help determine the near-term directional bias, so traders should carefully watch how price action evolves and how it reacts around major tech zones. That said, there are two possible scenarios worth considering: 1) clearance of cluster resistance stretching from 1.0750 to 1.0785, and 2) upside exhaustion and rejection from current levels.

If the first scenario plays out and buyers drive the exchange rate above 1.0750/1.0785, sentiment could take a turn for the better, paving the way for a move toward the 50-day simple moving average, which is hovering slightly below the 1.0900 handle. In contrast, if the second scenario unfolds and sellers spark a bearish reversal, EUR/USD may soon be on its way to retesting its May lows.

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY rallied in May on bets that the Fed would continue lifting rates at upcoming FOMC meetings, but expectations have shifted in a more dovish direction in the last couple of days after some officials came out in support of a “pause” to assess the lagged effects of past tightening. In this context, markets have largely priced out the likelihood of a 25 bp hike in June, leading to a pullback in the U.S. dollar.

In terms of technical analysis, USD/JPY began to retrench after failing to clear overhead resistance located modestly above the psychological 140.00 mark. Sellers retook control of the market from those levels, pushing prices back toward the 138.00 area – the next major support in play. If this floor gives way in the coming sessions, bears may become emboldened to launch an attack on short-term trendline support near 135.90.

On the flip side, if USD/JPY pivots higher and resumes its upward trek, the first resistance to keep an eye on lies at 140.50/140.90. Successfully piloting above this ceiling could reinforce upward momentum, opening the door for climb toward 142.45, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the October 2022/January 2023 decline.

JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

USD/JPY Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

USD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD rallied toward its April highs earlier this week, but was quickly repelled lower from those levels, with the pair selling off and seemingly carving out the second leg of a double top pattern on Thursday – a bearish configuration according to technical analysis.

A double top is a reversal pattern that often develops in the context of an extended move higher, composed of two similar peaks separated by an intermediate trough. The setup is confirmed once the price completes its “M” shape and breaks below the neckline which serves as a base for the pattern. In the case at hand, the neckline sits slightly above the 1.3300 handle.

The likely size of the downward move can be quantified by projecting vertically the height of the double top from the break point. For USD/CAD, this could mean a potential slump toward 1.2960 over a medium-term horizon.

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 27% -42% -13%
Weekly 34% -49% -18%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

USD/CAD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

