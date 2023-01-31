AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.08% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 50.51% 49.49% 21.62% Daily 19.85% Weekly -23.74% Daily -13.08% Weekly -6.04% Daily 0.93% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 20 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 0.38% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.62% higher than yesterday and 19.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.74% lower than yesterday and 13.08% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.