AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
Euro Steadies Ahead of Crucial Fed and ECB Meetings This Week. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-31 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Slides Through Support as US Bond Yields Nudge Higher Ahead of the FOMC
2023-01-31 10:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Tamed by Psychological Resistance
2023-01-30 15:20:34
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Retreats as the Fed and BoE Hog the Limelight
2023-01-31 08:48:32
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaks Key Downtrend Line But Bulls Have Work to Do
2023-01-31 12:10:10
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
More View More
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.08% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/USDBEARISH50.51%49.49%

21.62% Daily

19.85% Weekly

-23.74% Daily

-13.08% Weekly

-6.04% Daily

0.93% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 20 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 0.38% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.62% higher than yesterday and 19.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.74% lower than yesterday and 13.08% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 11, 2023 18:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 3,965.94.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 11, 2023 18:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 3,965.94.
2023-01-19 14:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Dec 21, 2022 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.86.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Dec 21, 2022 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.86.
2023-01-19 14:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 05, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 05, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40.
2023-01-19 14:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 04 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 04 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.
2023-01-18 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023