AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.08% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/USD
|BEARISH
|50.51%
|49.49%
21.62% Daily
19.85% Weekly
-23.74% Daily
-13.08% Weekly
-6.04% Daily
0.93% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 20 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 0.38% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.62% higher than yesterday and 19.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.74% lower than yesterday and 13.08% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
