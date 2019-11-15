We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pauses Downtrend Move - Euro vs USD Dollar Price Technical Analysis
2019-11-15 11:29:00
US Dollar Firms as AUD/USD Suffers, EUR/USD Drops - US Market Open
2019-11-14 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Advances in Bull Flag; EUR/GBP Drops from Range - Brexit Latest
2019-11-14 20:10:00
US Dollar Firms as AUD/USD Suffers, EUR/USD Drops - US Market Open
2019-11-14 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Chart May Be a Warning Sign for the Nikkei
2019-11-15 06:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook Bearish on Yen Chart Breakout, Trade Wars
2019-11-15 05:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall On US-China Trade Hopes, US Retail Sales Loom
2019-11-15 06:51:00
A Return to the Gold Standard Could be Right Around the Corner
2019-11-14 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall On US-China Trade Hopes, US Retail Sales Loom
2019-11-15 06:51:00
Crude Oil Price Range Resistance Holds, Keeping USD/CAD Rates Pointed Higher
2019-11-14 18:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Control Group (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-15
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HQHe3WTkQA
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Ex Auto and Gas (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-15
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Advance (MoM) (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-15
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Export Price Index (YoY) (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-15
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Import Price Index ex Petroleum (MoM) (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-15
  • President Trump’s USD 50bln China farm deal ‘not possible’ after trade war market shift - SCMP https://t.co/j3UxBQwe9Q
  • The $USD enjoyed support from haven demand through most of 2019. Investors may now be attracted by its yield advantage as global market mood improves. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/VqM4kinKYJ https://t.co/WlgM16VBwm
  • 🤔 https://t.co/eB0Hlcq57u
  • Ireland's Varadkar says it would be difficult but not impossible to negotiate UK-EU trade deal by the end of 2020 $GBP
EUR/USD Pauses Downtrend Move - Euro vs USD Dollar Price Technical Analysis

EUR/USD Pauses Downtrend Move - Euro vs USD Dollar Price Technical Analysis

2019-11-15 11:29:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Technical Forecast

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q4 of this year.

EUR/USD – Weaker Bearish Momentum

Yesterday, EUR/USD declined to 1.0989 – its lowest level in five weeks. However, the price rallied after and settled above 1.1000 handle.

Since the start of this week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained nearly flat below 50, reflecting a slowing downtrend move.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/USD Daily PRice CHART (Mar 31, 2017 – Nov 15, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURUSD price daily chart 15- 11-19 zoomed Out

EUR/USD Daily Price CHART (May 22 – Nov 15, 2019) Zoomed in

EURUSD price daily chart 15- 11-19 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice last week EUR/USD declined to a lower trading zone 1.0912 – 1.1050, then broke below the 50-day average looking for a test of the low end of the zone.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone could see EURUSD trading even lower towards 1.0812. However, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely.

That said, any close above 1.1173 would negate the double top pattern highlighting seller’s pullout of the market. This may open the door for buyers to lead the price towards 1.1220. In that scenario, the weekly resistance area marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

EUR/USD four Hour Price CHART (SEp 26 – Nov 15, 2019)

EURUSD price four hour chart 15-11-19

From the four-hour chart, we notice in Nov 7 EUR/USD broke below 1.1073 eyeing a test of 1.0963. Yesterday, the price dropped to its lowest since Oct 10 then rallied after, as sellers took profit. The price may correct higher if breaks above 1.1043.

Hence, a break above 1.0920 could cause a rally towards 1.1153. Nevertheless, the daily resistance level underlined on the chart should be considered. In turn, a break below 1.0937 could send EURUSD towards 1.0878. Although, the low end of the aforementioned trading zone discussed on the daily chart should be monitored.

See the chart to know more about key levels the price would encounter in a further bullish/ bearish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD Rally Running into Meaningful Opposition
Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD Rally Running into Meaningful Opposition
2019-11-15 12:00:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Aims to Test Below 0.67
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Aims to Test Below 0.67
2019-11-15 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Range Resistance Holds, Keeping USD/CAD Rates Pointed Higher
Crude Oil Price Range Resistance Holds, Keeping USD/CAD Rates Pointed Higher
2019-11-14 18:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-14 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.