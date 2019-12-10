We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
2019-12-10 13:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
2019-12-10 13:00:00
UK General Election Preview: Everything You Need to Know
2019-12-10 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance Ahead of CPI, FOMC
2019-12-09 19:41:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
News
Gold Price Nudging Slowly Higher, Silver Outlook Supportive Ahead of Risk
2019-12-10 09:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as Markets Eye Fed, UK Vote, US Tariffs
2019-12-10 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
News
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Market Sentiment Stable as Trade Deadline Nears | Webinar

2019-12-10 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Traders are cutting their exposure to risk modestly as the December 15 deadline for new US tariffs on Chinese imports draws closer.
  • However, at the start of a week dominated by major central bank interest rate decisions and the UK General Election, there are few signs yet of a major move into safe havens.

Trader confidence holds up

Traders remain broadly confident ahead of a week dominated by central bank interest rate decisions in the US and the Eurozone amid hopes that Sunday’s deadline for new US tariffs on Chinese imports will pass without the US taking any action.

Traditional safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc and gold are all modestly firmer but investors are by and large holding their nerves, while GBP/USD continues to benefit from opinion polls suggesting an overall majority for the ruling Conservatives in Thursday’s UK General Election.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (November 27-December 10, 2019)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The likelihood of Democrats in the US House of Representatives unveiling formal charges against President Donald Trump as they move towards impeaching him has had little adverse impact on overall market sentiment either.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Resources to help you trade the markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

