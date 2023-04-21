 メイン コンテンツへスキップ

EUR/USD
混合
最終更新: Apr 21, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

ニュース
ユーロ、対ドルで反発：トレンドラインのサポートが支えに、今後の見通しは？
2023-04-20 16:25:00
ユーロの上昇は失速か？：対ドル・円・英ポンドでの見通し
2023-04-20 01:30:00
原油 – 米国原油
弱気
最終更新: Apr 21, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

ニュース
カナダドル見通し：原油価格と共に下落、米ドル/カナダドルはさらに上昇するか？
2023-04-21 00:00:00
原油価格見通し：中国の覚醒
2023-04-19 06:55:00
ウォール街
混合
最終更新: Apr 21, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

ニュース
NYダウとS&P 500の見通し：企業収益VSモメンタム
2023-04-19 04:30:00
ウォール街 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、ウォール街 が 32,870.10の水準で取引きされた3月 07, 2023 以降、初めてトレーダーは ウォール街 のネットショート を保有しています。
2023-03-20 16:23:00
混合
最終更新: Apr 21, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

ニュース
ビットコイン価格見通し：ビットコインの貴金属化！？
2023-04-21 02:20:00
金価格見通し：ダイバージェンスが示現
2023-04-20 22:48:00
GBP/USD
混合
最終更新: Apr 21, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

ニュース
英ポンド見通し：夜明けは近い？～英国、日本、カナダでインフレ指標～
2023-04-18 22:14:00
GBP/USD IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、GBP/USD が 1.22の水準で取引きされた3月 17, 2023 以降、初めてトレーダーは GBP/USD のネットロング を保有しています。
2023-04-17 08:23:00
USD/JPY
混合
最終更新: Apr 21, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

ニュース
円が上昇する時が来た？：日銀会合を控えたドル/円、ユーロ/円、豪ドル/円の見通し
2023-04-21 02:45:00
英ポンド見通し：夜明けは近い？～英国、日本、カナダでインフレ指標～
2023-04-18 22:14:00
円が上昇する時が来た？：日銀会合を控えたドル/円、ユーロ/円、豪ドル/円の見通し

円が上昇する時が来た？：日銀会合を控えたドル/円、ユーロ/円、豪ドル/円の見通し

Manish Jaradi, ストラテジスト

DailyFX はグローバルなFXマーケットに影響を与えるトレンドのテクニカル分析とニュースを提供します。

