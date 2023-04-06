 メイン コンテンツへスキップ

EUR/USD
混合
最終更新: Apr 6, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ドル相場見通し：上昇。軟調な米経済指標は、ドルに対する市場の認識を変えるか？
2023-04-06 00:30:00
ユーロ相場のテクニカル分析：トレンドとレンジを維持。対ドル、対円での見通しとは？
2023-04-05 00:00:00
原油 – 米国原油
強気
最終更新: Apr 6, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
金価格は上昇、ドルと米国債利回りは軟化。金/ドルの見通しとは？
2023-04-05 05:00:00
原油価格：堅調に推移、OPECプラスの減産表明で急上昇後も。WTIの見通しとは？
2023-04-04 00:00:00
ウォール街
強気
最終更新: Apr 6, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ウォール街 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、ウォール街 が 32,870.10の水準で取引きされた3月 07, 2023 以降、初めてトレーダーは ウォール街 のネットショート を保有しています。
2023-03-20 16:23:00
NYダウ・S&P 500の見通し：弱気継続、ボラティリティの上昇と個人トレーダーの買い持ち増加で
2023-03-16 03:00:00
混合
最終更新: Apr 6, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
金価格は上昇、ドルと米国債利回りは軟化。金/ドルの見通しとは？
2023-04-05 05:00:00
金価格見通し：米ISM製造業景気指数を受け反発、鍵となる2,000ドルを超えられるか？
2023-04-04 03:30:00
GBP/USD
混合
最終更新: Apr 6, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
GBP/USD IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、GBP/USD が 1.23の水準で取引きされた12月 01 以降、トレーダーが保有するGBP/USD のネットロングは現在最小となっています。
2023-04-03 16:23:00
今週のドル相場： 対ユーロ、対英ポンド、対円での見通し
2023-04-03 03:30:00
USD/JPY
弱気
最終更新: Apr 6, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ドル相場見通し：上昇。軟調な米経済指標は、ドルに対する市場の認識を変えるか？
2023-04-06 00:30:00
ドル円とユーロドル、今週の見通しと注目のテクニカルポイントについて
2023-04-03 04:45:58
ドル相場見通し：上昇。軟調な米経済指標は、ドルに対する市場の認識を変えるか？

ドル相場見通し：上昇。軟調な米経済指標は、ドルに対する市場の認識を変えるか？

Daniel McCarthy, ストラテジスト

DailyFX はグローバルなFXマーケットに影響を与えるトレンドのテクニカル分析とニュースを提供します。

現在の相場

EUR/USD
混合
最終更新: Apr 6, 2023
米ドル
最終更新: Apr 6, 2023
USD/JPY
弱気
最終更新: Apr 6, 2023