EUR/USD
混合
最終更新: Mar 29, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ドル円とユーロドル、今週の見通しとテクニカル分析について
2023-03-27 06:00:35
ユーロのテクニカル分析見通し - 今のところトレンドとレンジは維持。ユーロ/ドルの行方は？
2023-03-27 01:00:00
原油 – 米国原油
強気
最終更新: Mar 29, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
原油価格見通し：下落は終了したのか？
2023-03-29 02:30:00
原油価格見通し：金融システムへの過度な懸念後退と供給懸念で反発。WTI原油先物はさらに上昇か？
2023-03-28 00:30:00
ウォール街
弱気
最終更新: Mar 29, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ウォール街 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、ウォール街 が 32,870.10の水準で取引きされた3月 07, 2023 以降、初めてトレーダーは ウォール街 のネットショート を保有しています。
2023-03-20 16:23:00
NYダウ・S&P 500の見通し：弱気継続、ボラティリティの上昇と個人トレーダーの買い持ち増加で
2023-03-16 03:00:00
強気
最終更新: Mar 29, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
金価格見通し：難しい2,000ドルの壁超え
2023-03-28 02:00:00
金、銀価格見通し：上昇は続くのか？
2023-03-26 21:45:00
GBP/USD
強気
最終更新: Mar 29, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
英ポンド見通し：FRB、ECBに続き金融政策決定会合を開催
2023-03-23 04:30:00
英ポンド見通し：英雇用統計が発表。金融政策への影響は？
2023-03-15 02:50:00
USD/JPY
混合
最終更新: Mar 29, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ドル円とユーロドル、今週の見通しとテクニカル分析について
2023-03-27 06:00:35
日銀次期総裁は、黒田路線を踏襲か
2023-03-23 05:30:00
もっと見る もっと見る
S&P 500・ナスダックの見通し：銀行経営不安の中、回復に力強さ

S&P 500・ナスダックの見通し：銀行経営不安の中、回復に力強さ

Manish Jaradi, ストラテジスト

DailyFX はグローバルなFXマーケットに影響を与えるトレンドのテクニカル分析とニュースを提供します。

2023-03-29 02:30:00
2023-03-28 02:00:00
2023-03-28 01:15:00
2023-03-27 23:00:00
現在の相場

S&P 500
弱気
最終更新: Mar 29, 2023
米国テク株100
最終更新: Mar 29, 2023