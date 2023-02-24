 メイン コンテンツへスキップ

EUR/USD
強気
最終更新: Feb 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
米ドル相場見通し：対豪ドル、対ユーロ、対円、対英ポンド
2023-02-24 02:00:00
NZドル上昇、NZ中銀の利上げ受け。NZドルの行方は？
2023-02-22 01:00:00
原油 – 米国原油
混合
最終更新: Feb 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。


注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
米原油下落、米CPI発表控えドルは底堅い。WTIの行方は？
2023-02-13 04:30:00
厳しい状況に置かれる原油相場、FRB・欧州中銀・英中銀の利上げ実施で。WTI原油先物は回復するか？
2023-02-03 02:00:00
ウォール街
混合
最終更新: Feb 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。


注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ウォール街 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、ウォール街 が 33,362.50の水準で取引きされた1月 20, 2023 以降、初めてトレーダーは ウォール街 のネットロング を保有しています。
2023-02-21 16:23:00
S&P 500大幅反落、FRBが利上げ継続の必要性を指摘。米国株は回復するか？
2023-02-09 01:30:00
弱気
最終更新: Feb 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。


注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
金価格見通し：金価格は下落、早期の利上げ終了観測が後退。今後の値動きは？
2023-02-10 00:00:00
金価格見通し：ドルが多くの市場を振り回す中、金は底堅い。金/ドルの行方は？
2023-02-08 01:30:00
GBP/USD
混合
最終更新: Feb 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。


注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
英ポンド相場見通し： 米PCE発表控え、対ドルで脆弱さ見える
2023-02-24 04:00:00
米ドル相場見通し：対豪ドル、対ユーロ、対円、対英ポンド
2023-02-24 02:00:00
USD/JPY
強気
最終更新: Feb 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。


注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
米ドル相場見通し：対豪ドル、対ユーロ、対円、対英ポンド
2023-02-24 02:00:00
円相場見通し：対ドル、ユーロ、豪ドル、英ポンド
2023-02-21 03:00:00
英ポンド相場見通し： 米PCE発表控え、対ドルで脆弱さ見える

英ポンド相場見通し： 米PCE発表控え、対ドルで脆弱さ見える

Manish Jaradi, ストラテジスト

DailyFX はグローバルなFXマーケットに影響を与えるトレンドのテクニカル分析とニュースを提供します。

