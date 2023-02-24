British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Looks Fragile Ahead of US PCE Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
2023-02-23 16:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Anticipated EIA Stock Build Favors Current Trading Range
2023-02-23 13:54:08
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq Lifted by Upbeat Earnings
2023-02-23 15:00:00
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
2023-02-23 16:40:00
Gold Price Action Setup: Deciphering the Trend
2023-02-23 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Looks Fragile Ahead of US PCE Data
2023-02-24 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Depreciation Pauses as Clouds Linger. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-02-23 01:30:00
More View More
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Looks Fragile Ahead of US PCE Data

British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Looks Fragile Ahead of US PCE Data

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

GBP/USD, BRITISH POUND - Outlook:

  • GBP/USD has been hovering in a range since the start of the year.
  • However, the pair is beginning to look fragile as it tests key support.
  • What is the outlook and what are the signpost to watch?

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The British pound is looking vulnerable as it tests crucial support against the US dollar ahead of the key US personal consumption expenditure price index data later today.

GBP/USD is near a vital converged floor of around 1.1840, including the early-January low, the 200-day moving average, and the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud support. On the daily charts, the Plus Directional Movement Index (DMI) and Minus DMI remain below 25, pointing to range continued range conditions.

Price Facts, Sentiment, Narrative

image1.png

However, the uptick in downward momentum on intraday charts raises the odds of a break below 1.1840 – see the 240-minute color-coded candlestick chart based on trending/momentum indicators.As highlighted in the previous update, any break below would trigger a minor double top (the December and January highs), potentially opening the way toward 1.1250. More importantly, such a break would disrupt the higher-top-higher-bottom pattern formed since September.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The UK economy narrowly avoided a recession in the fourth quarter of last year, but recent upbeat UK manufacturing, services, and retail sales data indicate the economy could be more resilient than the actual numbers suggest. Money markets are starting to price in a third BOE rate hike to 4.75% by this summer (from the current Bank Rate of 4.00%), compared with two rate hikes before the turnaround higher in UK data from last week.

GBP/USD 240-minute Chart

image3.png

Chart created by Manish Jaradi using Metastock

Meanwhile, recent strong US data have prompted markets to price in three more Fed rate hikes, with the terminal rate now seen slightly above 5.30% by July. So far, the BOE hinted rates are near peak, while the Fed stopped short of indicating a pause at the last FOMC meeting (minutes of the meeting published this week also seemed to carry a hawkish tilt).

GBP/USD 240-minute Chart

image4.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Given that markets are fully pricing in 3 Fed rate hikes compared with 2 BOE rate hikes, the balance appears to be tilting in favour of USD. In this regard, US personal consumption expenditure price index data, Fed’s preferred inflation measure, due later today could provide some cues. US core PCE Index likely dropped to 4.3% on-year in January from 4.4% previously, but likely rose 0.4% on-month from 0.3% previously. A stronger-than-expected print could weigh on GBP/USD.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
Natural Gas Prices Rally the Most Over 2 Days Since November, Eyes on Resistance
Natural Gas Prices Rally the Most Over 2 Days Since November, Eyes on Resistance
2023-02-24 00:00:00
Gold Price Action Setup: Deciphering the Trend
Gold Price Action Setup: Deciphering the Trend
2023-02-23 07:30:00
Japanese Yen Depreciation Pauses as Clouds Linger. Higher USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Depreciation Pauses as Clouds Linger. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-02-23 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 24, 2023