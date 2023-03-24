 メイン コンテンツへスキップ

EUR/USD
混合
最終更新: Mar 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ニュース
ユーロ見通し：ECB vs FRB、ユーロの上昇は続くのか
2023-03-21 22:00:00
ドル円とユーロドル：今週の見通しとテクニカルポイント
2023-03-20 03:00:49
原油 – 米国原油
強気
最終更新: Mar 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ニュース
原油価格見通し：相反する材料で方向感欠く展開。金融不安後退とタカ派傾斜の復活
2023-03-17 01:00:00
原油価格見通し：3カ月ぶりの安値。本日は一大消費国である中国の重要経済指標が発表
2023-03-15 01:22:20
ウォール街
混合
最終更新: Mar 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ニュース
ウォール街 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、ウォール街 が 32,870.10の水準で取引きされた3月 07, 2023 以降、初めてトレーダーは ウォール街 のネットショート を保有しています。
2023-03-20 16:23:00
NYダウ・S&P 500の見通し：弱気継続、ボラティリティの上昇と個人トレーダーの買い持ち増加で
2023-03-16 03:00:00
強気
最終更新: Mar 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ニュース
金価格見通し：上昇、ブレイクアウトが視野に。FRBのハト派的利上げが強気トレンドを強化
2023-03-23 15:30:00
金価格見通し：SVBショック測るため、米新規失業保険申請件数に注目
2023-03-23 03:00:00
GBP/USD
強気
最終更新: Mar 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ニュース
英ポンド見通し：FRB、ECBに続き金融政策決定会合を開催
2023-03-23 04:30:00
英ポンド見通し：英雇用統計が発表。金融政策への影響は？
2023-03-15 02:50:00
USD/JPY
弱気
最終更新: Mar 24, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ニュース
日銀次期総裁は、黒田路線を踏襲か
2023-03-23 05:30:00
ドル円とユーロドル：今週の見通しとテクニカルポイント
2023-03-20 03:00:49
中国の人口減少： 世界の経済・市場に与える影響とは？

中国の人口減少： 世界の経済・市場に与える影響とは？

DailyFX, Research

中国の膨大な人口が減少し始め、その減少スピードは今後数年間に急ピッチで加速する可能性がある。世界の経済や市場に与える影響とは？

  • 巨大な人的資源を世界経済に組み込むことで、中国の成長は加速した
  • しかし、そのリソースは今、減り始めている
  • これは、先進国経済にも大きな影響を与えるだろう
注目のトレード機会：2023年第1四半期
注目のトレード機会：2023年第1四半期
推薦者： DailyFX
絶好のトレード機会の予測を無料で入手
ガイドを入手

※本文は後ほど追加されます。

DailyFX はグローバルなFXマーケットに影響を与えるトレンドのテクニカル分析とニュースを提供します。

関連記事

日銀次期総裁は、黒田路線を踏襲か
日銀次期総裁は、黒田路線を踏襲か
2023-03-23 05:30:00
FRB の早期の方針転換を期待しても、それが実現するわけではない
FRB の早期の方針転換を期待しても、それが実現するわけではない
2023-01-10 08:00:22
コモディティ市場の関心は、供給から需要へ
コモディティ市場の関心は、供給から需要へ
2022-12-30 07:30:00
2023年のリスク要因トップは、インフレ、中国のコロナ対応、ウクライナ戦争
2023年のリスク要因トップは、インフレ、中国のコロナ対応、ウクライナ戦争
2022-12-28 07:00:00
