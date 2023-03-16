 メイン コンテンツへスキップ

豪ドル/米ドル見通し：豪ドル底堅い、堅調な豪雇用統計が下支え

豪ドル/米ドル見通し：豪ドル底堅い、堅調な豪雇用統計が下支え

Daniel McCarthy, ストラテジスト

豪ドル、豪ドル/米ドル、米ドル、豪失業率、NZドル/米ドル - トーキングポイント

  • 堅調な豪雇用統計が豪ドルを支えている
  • 米ドルは今のところ、引き続き豪ドル/米ドルの動きを支配している
  • 豪中銀のハト派傾斜は、外部要因によって正当化されるかもしれない

トレードに役立つメール配信サービス

DailyFXからタイムリーで国内外のマーケット情報を受け取ることができます。

登録する

※本文は後ほど追加されます。

DailyFX はグローバルなFXマーケットに影響を与えるトレンドのテクニカル分析とニュースを提供します。

