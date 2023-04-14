 メイン コンテンツへスキップ

本ウェブサイトは、お客様に最高のブラウジング体験をしていただくためにさまざまなクッキー(Cookies)を使用しています。本ウェブサイトを引き続き利用されることにより、クッキー(Cookies)の利用に同意したものとみなされます。
クッキー(Cookies)ポリシーの詳細については、こちらまたはサイト下部にあるリンクをご確認ください。最新のプライバシーポリシーはこちらをご覧ください。

0

通知

下記の通知は、経済指標およびウェビナーカレンダーページで調整できるフィルタに基づいています。

ライブウェビナー

ライブウェビナーイベント

0

経済指標カレンダー

経済指標カレンダー・イベント

0
検索結果
検索条件に一致する情報は見つかりませんでした。
無料トレードガイド
購読する
Please try again
EUR/USD
強気
最終更新: Apr 14, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ユーロ見通し（対ドル・対円）：1.1の次は。
2023-04-13 22:30:00
ドル相場：米CPI、FOMC議事要旨が重しに。対ユーロ・英ポンド・円での見通しとは？
2023-04-13 03:30:00
原油 – 米国原油
混合
最終更新: Apr 14, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
原油価格見通し：リオープン需要はこれから
2023-04-13 06:30:00
原油価格：安定的に推移、ブレイクアウトの可能性も。WTIの見通しとは？
2023-04-12 00:30:00
ウォール街
強気
最終更新: Apr 14, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ウォール街 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、ウォール街 が 32,870.10の水準で取引きされた3月 07, 2023 以降、初めてトレーダーは ウォール街 のネットショート を保有しています。
2023-03-20 16:23:00
NYダウ・S&P 500の見通し：弱気継続、ボラティリティの上昇と個人トレーダーの買い持ち増加で
2023-03-16 03:00:00
強気
最終更新: Apr 14, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
金 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、金 が 2,020.37の水準で取引きされた4月 05 以降、トレーダーが保有する金 のネットロングは現在最小となっています。
2023-04-13 16:23:00
金 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、金 が 2,007.65の水準で取引きされた4月 06, 2023 04:00 GMT(グリニッジ標準時) 以降、初めてトレーダーは 金 のネットショート を保有しています。
2023-04-13 15:23:00
GBP/USD
強気
最終更新: Apr 14, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ドル相場：米CPI、FOMC議事要旨が重しに。対ユーロ・英ポンド・円での見通しとは？
2023-04-13 03:30:00
ドル相場：米CPI次第では底堅さ維持か、対ユーロ・英ポンド・円での見通しとは？
2023-04-10 03:00:00
USD/JPY
混合
最終更新: Apr 14, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ドル相場：米CPI、FOMC議事要旨が重しに。対ユーロ・英ポンド・円での見通しとは？
2023-04-13 03:30:00
日本株＆米ドル見通し：米国利下げ軍は撤退？
2023-04-13 01:59:00
もっと見る もっと見る
ナスダック100・S&P 500見通し：8月高値を再び試す可能性大

ナスダック100・S&P 500見通し：8月高値を再び試す可能性大

Manish Jaradi, ストラテジスト

DailyFX はグローバルなFXマーケットに影響を与えるトレンドのテクニカル分析とニュースを提供します。

関連記事

ユーロ見通し（対ドル・対円）：1.1の次は。
ユーロ見通し（対ドル・対円）：1.1の次は。
2023-04-13 22:30:00
ドル相場：米CPI、FOMC議事要旨が重しに。対ユーロ・英ポンド・円での見通しとは？
ドル相場：米CPI、FOMC議事要旨が重しに。対ユーロ・英ポンド・円での見通しとは？
2023-04-13 03:30:00
韓国総合株価指数が重要な上方ブレイク、豪ASX200指数は厳しい壁に直面
韓国総合株価指数が重要な上方ブレイク、豪ASX200指数は厳しい壁に直面
2023-04-12 03:30:00
天然ガス価格見通し：陽の包み足が示現、4時間足チャートで値動き注視
天然ガス価格見通し：陽の包み足が示現、4時間足チャートで値動き注視
2023-04-11 23:00:00
広告

現在の相場

S&P 500
強気
最終更新: Apr 14, 2023
米国テク株100
最終更新: Apr 14, 2023