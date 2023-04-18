Chinese GDP, UK Jobs Report and Canadian Inflation has USD on the Backfoot

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Dreadful German PMI Pushes EUR/USD Below 1.11
2023-07-24 07:56:59
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
2023-07-22 14:00:02
Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection
2023-07-20 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​FTSE 100 & Dow Hold up Well After Gains, While Dax Remains in Consolidation Mode​
2023-07-24 09:30:32
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Action Sidelined For Now as Multiple High Risk Events Near
2023-07-24 10:30:15
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Sinks as UK PMI Disappoints, EUR/GBP Eyes Bearish Continuation
2023-07-24 12:00:43
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed, ECB and BoJ Meetings. Higher USD?
2023-07-24 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
2023-07-24 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-07-24 00:30:00
More View More
Chinese GDP, UK Jobs Report and Canadian Inflation has USD on the Backfoot

Chinese GDP, UK Jobs Report and Canadian Inflation has USD on the Backfoot

Warren Venketas, Analyst

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Inflation Sets Up US Open Ahead of Company Earnings
Inflation Sets Up US Open Ahead of Company Earnings
Inflation rocked global markets throughout the European trading session with central bank rate cycles being repriced accordingly. Focus now shifts to US earnings later today.
Markets Cautious as Chinese GDP Underwhelms and Earnings Season Continues
Markets Cautious as Chinese GDP Underwhelms and Earnings Season Continues
Chinese GDP Data Underwhelms with Markets Waiting on US Earnings and UK Inflation Data Later this Week. Will the Risk-On Sentiment Return and Continue this Week?
Dollar Decline Flatters Cable Ahead of Next Week's UK CPI
Dollar Decline Flatters Cable Ahead of Next Week's UK CPI
The dollar's extended slide props up GBP/USD ahead of next week's crucial UK inflation print. Chinese Q2 GDP has the potential to set the tone for the week should the data point to further deterioration.
Dark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under Pressure
Dark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under Pressure
Dark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under PressureDark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under Pressure
Advertisement

Rates

USD/SGD
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023