Chinese GDP, UK Jobs Report and Canadian Inflation has USD on the Backfoot
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.
Notify me about
HHigh
MMedium
LLow
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.Data provided by
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.Data provided by
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.Data provided by
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.Data provided by
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.Data provided by
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.Data provided by
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.
From December 19th, 2022, this website is no longer intended for residents of the United States.
Content on this site is not a solicitation to trade or open an account with any US-based brokerage or trading firmBy selecting the box below, you are confirming that you are not a resident of the United States.