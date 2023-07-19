Inflation Sets Up US Open Ahead of Company Earnings

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Ahead Euro Area CPI: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-19 04:30:00
Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
2023-07-18 11:12:14
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rolls Over on China Growth Woes and Libya Re-open. Lower WTI?
2023-07-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Seeks Fundamental Catalyst
2023-07-19 13:59:56
Gold Jumps After Tepid US Retail Sales; What’s Next for XAU/USD After Reverse H&S Target Met?
2023-07-19 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK (GBP) Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Troubles Pound
2023-07-19 06:45:23
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
2023-07-18 13:23:37
Inflation Sets Up US Open Ahead of Company Earnings

Inflation Sets Up US Open Ahead of Company Earnings

Warren Venketas, Analyst

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

Markets Cautious as Chinese GDP Underwhelms and Earnings Season Continues
Markets Cautious as Chinese GDP Underwhelms and Earnings Season Continues
Chinese GDP Data Underwhelms with Markets Waiting on US Earnings and UK Inflation Data Later this Week. Will the Risk-On Sentiment Return and Continue this Week?
Dollar Decline Flatters Cable Ahead of Next Week's UK CPI
Dollar Decline Flatters Cable Ahead of Next Week's UK CPI
The dollar's extended slide props up GBP/USD ahead of next week's crucial UK inflation print. Chinese Q2 GDP has the potential to set the tone for the week should the data point to further deterioration.
Dark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under Pressure
Dark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under Pressure
Dark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under PressureDark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under Pressure
PMI Roundup Ahead of the FOMC Minutes
PMI Roundup Ahead of the FOMC Minutes
European and UK PMI's have expectedly dropped leaving equities in bad shape, while FX markets remain relatively flat after the 4th of July holiday in the US
Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023