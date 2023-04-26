First Republic Bank Exacerbates Market Concern, USD, SPX Lower

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Recovers on GfK Consumer Confidence Data
2023-04-26 08:00:47
US Dollar Price Setup Ahead of PCE Data: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-04-25 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Outlook: Preparing for an Advance?
2023-04-26 06:30:00
Oil Selloff Finds Support as the Reality of a Tighter Oil Market Takes Hold
2023-04-24 14:43:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Cautiously Anticipate Tech Earnings
2023-04-25 07:55:45
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Bid Higher, Government Bond Yields Fall on Recession Fears
2023-04-26 11:45:29
Gold Price Pauses as US Dollar Stalls on Sinking Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-26 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Outlooks
2023-04-25 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Wavers at Fibonacci Resistance as USD/JPY Makes Move on Trendline Support
2023-04-26 15:45:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
First Republic Bank Exacerbates Market Concern, USD, SPX Lower

Richard Snow, Analyst

