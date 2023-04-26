First Republic Bank Exacerbates Market Concern, USD, SPX Lower

The US National Debt Clock is Ticking – Why People Are Now Paying Attention

The U.S. National Debt Clock doesn’t track hours or minutes, but for many people it shows that the nation is running out of time. For others, not so much. The National Debt Clock display near Times Square in New York City registers government debt in real time, so the numbers are constantly flickering at the end of the 14-digit string, which currently shows a national debt of $30.5 trillion. Similarly, the U.S. debt clock website tracks debt in real time and breaks it down into debt per citizen ($91,734) and debt per taxpayer ($242,986).