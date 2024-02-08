Yen Softens as Senior BoJ Official Favours a Cautious Exit from Negative Rates

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Seeking New Drivers; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2024-02-07 18:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
2024-02-07 14:30:07
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Edges Lower and Nasdaq 100 Holds up, While Hang Seng Surges​
2024-02-06 11:00:35
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US Inflation Data to Guide Trend; XAU/USD Levels Ahead
2024-02-07 22:00:00
Gold Prices Inch Back From Fed-Inspired Battering, Hold Above $2000
2024-02-06 14:00:25
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cable (GBP/USD) Attempts Recovery - Key Levels for Downside Continuation
2024-02-07 10:03:36
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Softens as Senior BoJ Official Favours a Cautious Exit from Negative Rates
2024-02-08 09:21:36
USD/JPY Steadies After Last Week’s Gains As Market Mulls BOJ Path
2024-02-07 12:30:00
More View More
Yen Softens as Senior BoJ Official Favours a Cautious Exit from Negative Rates

Yen Softens as Senior BoJ Official Favours a Cautious Exit from Negative Rates

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY News and Analysis

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Senior BoJ Official Reaffirms Cautious Approach in the Lead up to Normalisation

Comments from the Bank of Japan’s Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida has softened the yen on Thursday morning as the senior official issued a glimpse into the thinking of the policy setting committee. Uchida essentially confirmed that the Bank would revise its stimulus measures if the price goal of 2% is met sustainably and remains stable – one of the two thresholds that need to be met before officials can think about raising interest rates.

He went on to clarify that even once the Bank adjusts the interest rate to zero or into positive territory, additional hikes may not be forthcoming. Since markets are already pricing in an exit from negative interest rates, the focus now shifts to the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes. Uchida’s comments are followed closely as he has been known for providing key policy hints in the past.

However, not all support is expected to stop. Uchida intimated that the BoJ will not stop its bond buying even after bringing yield curve control to an end. The idea here is to retain control on borrowing rates to stop a scenario where rising interest rates weighs on economic activity.

The yen continues its broad decline from yesterday as can be seen by the constructed Japanese Yen Index below. The index is an equal-weighted average of four popular Yen pairs and helps provide an indication for the value of the yen.

Japanese Yen Equal Weighted Index (USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY)

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY Inches Higher – 150 Back in Sight

USD/JPY makes progress towards potentially testing the psychological 150 mark, and a notable pick up in economic data in the US adds to the recent upside potential, although, it must be noted that the dollar has eased this week.

The pair trades well above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and currently tests the recent swing high set in January. Fed speak this week has remained fairly neutral in that there is still an expectation of multiple rate cuts this year despite the resilient US economy. One hint that interest rates may not drop as low as markets anticipate came via the Minneapolis Fed President, Neel Kashkari as he suggested current interest rates may not be all that restrictive if you consider the neutral rate is higher than before. The neutral rate is a theoretical level of interest rates that is neither stimulatory or restrictive in nature.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The bullish move will need to be monitored but as the year progresses, momentum is likely to favour downside setups, particularly in the lead up to the March and April BoJ meeting which are being monitored for that all important rate increase. The BoJ are taking a long run up, communicating their intentions well in advance of withdrawing from negative rates in the hopes of maintaining stable market conditions when the Bank does eventually enter non-negative territory. Support remains at 146.50, followed by the swing low at 145.89.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Seeking New Drivers; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Forecast: Seeking New Drivers; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2024-02-07 18:00:00
USD/JPY Steadies After Last Week’s Gains As Market Mulls BOJ Path
USD/JPY Steadies After Last Week’s Gains As Market Mulls BOJ Path
2024-02-07 12:30:00
Cable (GBP/USD) Attempts Recovery - Key Levels for Downside Continuation
Cable (GBP/USD) Attempts Recovery - Key Levels for Downside Continuation
2024-02-07 10:03:36
Japanese Yen Forecast: Technical Trade Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Forecast: Technical Trade Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY
2024-02-06 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024