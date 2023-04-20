 Skip to Content
News
Euro Forecast - EUR/USD Rebounds as Trendline Support Holds Bears at Bay. What Now?
2023-04-20 16:25:00
EUR/USD Unchanged After ECB Minutes, Heavy Data Calendar Next Week
2023-04-20 11:59:21
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Enters Fourth Straight Day of Declines on Demand Concerns
2023-04-20 10:48:22
USD/CAD Rises on Oil’s Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk
2023-04-19 15:00:00
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
News
Gold Prices Fly as Treasury Yields Dive, S&P 500 at Risk of Breaking Down
2023-04-20 20:00:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Fed Beige Book Provides Support for Gold Prices
2023-04-20 07:55:01
News
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
2023-04-19 06:43:14
News
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Gold Prices Fly as Treasury Yields Dive, S&P 500 at Risk of Breaking Down

Gold Prices Fly as Treasury Yields Dive, S&P 500 at Risk of Breaking Down

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD AND S&P 500 OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices bounce back after a small drop in the previous trading session
  • S&P 500 notches a small loss, but finishes the session off its worst levels
  • This article looks at key S&P 500 levels to watch in the coming days
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Euro Forecast - EUR/USD Rebounds as Trendline Support Holds Bears at Bay. What Now?

Gold prices (XAU/USD) recovered on Thursday following a small pullback in the previous day, up 0.5% to $2,015 in late afternoon trading, underpinned by falling U.S. government bond rates, with the 10-year yield down about 5 basis points to 3.54% and coming within striking distance from breaking below its 200-day simple moving average. With this gain, XAU/USD has risen 1.5% in April, after a solid 8% rally in March.

The U.S. Treasury curve shifted downwards sharply after U.S. macroeconomic data, such as jobless claims and existing home sales, disappointed consensus estimates, reinforcing the view that the U.S. economy continues to soften and could head into a painful downturn in the coming quarters. Although the outlook remains fluid, downside risks have certainly risen lately.

The increased likelihood of a recession, which tends to be deflationary, is likely to lead the Fed to wrap up its tightening campaign sooner rather than later to prevent economic scarring. Once the FOMC hits the stop button, rates usually start to retreat quickly, as traders attempt to front-run the subsequent easing cycle. This scenario should be bullish for precious metals.

The policy-pivot narrative regained traction on Thursday after ultra-hawk Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester signaled support for another hike, while simultaneously acknowledging that the bank is getting closer to the end of its tightening journey. This could mean one last 25 bps hike at the May FOMC meeting, followed by a pause.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 posted moderate losses, down 0.6% to 4,130, despite the beneficial move in yields, with bulls failing to overcome selling pressure at every opportunity, amid growing concerns about corporate earnings. While some companies have managed to post constructive results, big names such as Netflix and Tesla have disappointed expectations, reinforcing headwinds for the tech space.

From a technical standpoint, the S&P 500 has been stuck between two trendlines, as shown in the chart below, with the upper one (green) acting as resistance and the lower one (yellow) behaving as support. After Thursday's pullback, the index appears to be about to test trendline support at 4,100. If this floor is taken out, we could see a slide towards 4,075, followed by 4,035.

On the other hand, if bulls manage to defend current levels and trigger a turnaround, initial resistance stretches from 4,175 to 4,200. In the event of a bullish breakout, buying interest could accelerate in the coming days, setting the stage for a move towards 4,310, a key ceiling defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 sell-off.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

S&P 500 Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

