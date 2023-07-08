 Skip to Content
Euro Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Going Into the Weekend
2023-07-07 14:00:38
June Jobs Report: Mixed as NFP Misses Estimates but Unemployment Rate and Hourly Earnings Improve
2023-07-07 12:54:38
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as US Jobs Data Lights Up. Higher WTI?
2023-07-07 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Firms on OPEC+ Intentions and API Data. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-07-06 03:00:00
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices at Risk of Freefall Heading Into NFP Day
2023-07-07 07:54:34
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Fall Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-07-06 23:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY
2023-07-07 15:00:11
June Jobs Report: Mixed as NFP Misses Estimates but Unemployment Rate and Hourly Earnings Improve
2023-07-07 12:54:38
Japanese Yen Gains as Markets Look Toward US Labor Numbers
2023-07-07 12:00:50
Japanese Yen Aided by Jump in Japan Wages: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-07 03:00:00
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Recent Breakdown Signals More Losses

Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Recent Breakdown Signals More Losses

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Gold Recap

After reaching multi-month highs above $2,070 in March last year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gold quickly reversed its geopolitics-induced advance, plunging below $1,620 at one point in late 2022. This dramatic downward correction, however, was short-lived, with bullion resuming its upward trek shortly, thereafter, guided higher by an impeccable trendline extended from the November lows, as shown on the chart below.

The rising trendline described above acted as strong dynamic support for several months, successfully repelling bears and triggering reversals after periods of weakness on numerous occasions, but was finally breached just before the end of the second quarter. This breakdown, which cast a shadow over the technical picture, reinforced selling pressure, causing bulls to abandon ship and driving prices to their lowest level in more than two months at the time of writing.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Futures Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Diego Colman

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Major Tech Levels to Watch

While the outlook is not extremely bearish, the situation could worsen if XAU/USD slides below support at $1,920. This floor has held so far, but if it gives way on a sustained basis, bears may become emboldened to launch an attack on $1,880. On further weakness, sellers are likely to set their focus on $1,850, near the 200-day simple moving average and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the Nov 2022/May 2023 rally. Below that, the next downside area of interest may be at $1,800.

In the event of a bullish turnaround, there are several hurdles to overcome to be confident that the worst is over and better days are ahead for the precious metal. That said, the first resistance worth keeping an eye on appears at $1,975. Successfully piloting above this barrier could inject optimism into the market and pave the way for a retest of the psychological $2,000 level. While bulls may struggle to push prices above this area, a breakout could keep the dream of new highs alive.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 26% -1%
Weekly -5% 11% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Futures Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Diego Colman

This article only covers gold's technical outlook. If you would like to learn about the fundamental catalysts that may impact the precious metal in the medium term, download DailyFX’s complete their-quarter trading guide by clicking the link below. It's free!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Q3 Euro Fundamental Forecast: Deteriorating Data to Test ECB’s Resolve
Q3 Euro Fundamental Forecast: Deteriorating Data to Test ECB’s Resolve
2023-07-08 10:00:00
Bitcoin Q3 Technical Forecast: Candlestick Patterns Hint at Potential Bullish Continuation
Bitcoin Q3 Technical Forecast: Candlestick Patterns Hint at Potential Bullish Continuation
2023-07-08 02:00:18
Q3 Top Trade: Canadian Dollar Could Rise Further Against the US Dollar in the Third Quarter
Q3 Top Trade: Canadian Dollar Could Rise Further Against the US Dollar in the Third Quarter
2023-07-04 23:00:00
Bitcoin Looking to Shrug Off Regulatory Concerns and Push Even Higher
Bitcoin Looking to Shrug Off Regulatory Concerns and Push Even Higher
2023-07-03 21:00:43
