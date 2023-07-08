Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Recent Breakdown Signals More Losses

Gold Recap

After reaching multi-month highs above $2,070 in March last year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gold quickly reversed its geopolitics-induced advance, plunging below $1,620 at one point in late 2022. This dramatic downward correction, however, was short-lived, with bullion resuming its upward trek shortly, thereafter, guided higher by an impeccable trendline extended from the November lows, as shown on the chart below.

The rising trendline described above acted as strong dynamic support for several months, successfully repelling bears and triggering reversals after periods of weakness on numerous occasions, but was finally breached just before the end of the second quarter. This breakdown, which cast a shadow over the technical picture, reinforced selling pressure, causing bulls to abandon ship and driving prices to their lowest level in more than two months at the time of writing.

Gold Futures Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Diego Colman

Gold Major Tech Levels to Watch

While the outlook is not extremely bearish, the situation could worsen if XAU/USD slides below support at $1,920. This floor has held so far, but if it gives way on a sustained basis, bears may become emboldened to launch an attack on $1,880. On further weakness, sellers are likely to set their focus on $1,850, near the 200-day simple moving average and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the Nov 2022/May 2023 rally. Below that, the next downside area of interest may be at $1,800.

In the event of a bullish turnaround, there are several hurdles to overcome to be confident that the worst is over and better days are ahead for the precious metal. That said, the first resistance worth keeping an eye on appears at $1,975. Successfully piloting above this barrier could inject optimism into the market and pave the way for a retest of the psychological $2,000 level. While bulls may struggle to push prices above this area, a breakout could keep the dream of new highs alive.

Gold Futures Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Diego Colman

