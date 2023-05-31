 Skip to Content
Euro (EUR) Update – German Inflation Turns Lower, EUR/USD Back Below 1.0700
2023-05-31 12:37:29
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Reprieve for the Euro as USD, Yields ease
2023-05-30 17:00:20
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting
2023-05-30 19:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
FTSE 100 Lower, Dax Moves Higher While Dow Looks to Edge Up Following Reports of Debt Ceiling Deal​​​​
2023-05-30 09:30:13
Gold Prices Recover After Support Rejection ahead of US Jobs Data. What Now?
2023-05-31 16:20:00
Retreat in US Yields Supports Gold, But for How Long? XAU/USD, XAU/EUR Price Setups
2023-05-31 03:30:00
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2023-05-31 10:52:10
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2023-05-30 14:23:30
Japanese Yen Gains on Intervention Warning as US Dollar Steadies
2023-05-31 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Update: Japanese Officials Watching JPY Volatility, US Debt Ceiling Vote
2023-05-30 12:33:06
Gold Prices Recover After Support Rejection ahead of US Jobs Data. What Now?

Gold Prices Recover After Support Rejection ahead of US Jobs Data. What Now?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICE FORECAST:

  • Gold prices gain after encountering support at the lower limit of a medium-term rising channel
  • Gains are modest as traders remain reluctant to take large directional positions ahead of key U.S. economic data later this week
  • The U.S. labor market report for May will steal the limelight on Friday
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting

Gold prices rose on Wednesday, but gains were limited amid disparate economic data, with traders reluctant to take large directional positions ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls survey. In this context, XAU/USD was up 0.3% to $1,965 in early afternoon trading, extending its recovery after bouncing off channel support earlier this week.

The lack of a strong market bias in the session was attributed to mixed U.S. macro reports. On the one hand, the Chicago Business Barometer for May fell way more than expected and contracted for the ninth consecutive month, sinking to 40.4 from 48.6 previously, the largest single-period drop since the Covid-19 close in 2020.

Disappointing regional PMI figures, however, were offset by solid labor market results. According to BLS, job openings surged in April, rising to 10.103 million versus a forecast of 9.375 million, a sign that the Fed has more work to do to slow hiring in the economy as part of its fight to bring inflation down to the 2.0% target.

US DATA AT A GLANCE

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Related: Gold Prices at Risk of Deeper Correction on Surging Real Yields, USD Strength

Looking ahead, gold's near-term prospects are likely to depend on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. A few weeks ago, traders were convinced that the central bank would hit the pause button at its next gathering, but expectations have since shifted in a more hawkish direction, with swaps assigning a 65% probability to a quarter-point hike.

The Fed has indicated that it is not on a pre-set course and will embrace a data-dependent approach. This means that its next move is not yet locked or a done deal and could change depending on incoming information between now and the June FOMC meeting. For this reason, the latest U.S. employment survey, to be released on Friday, will be critical for markets.

In terms of estimates, the U.S. economy is forecast to have created 190,000 jobs in May after having added 253,000 positions in April. With this result, the unemployment rate is seen ticking up to 3.5% from 3.4% previously.

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

If hiring remains sturdy and surprises to the upside, as it has time and again this year, policymakers will be reluctant to suspend their tightening campaign and could continue raising borrowing costs heading into the summer. A robust labor market would also imply higher-for-longer rates. This scenario would undermine precious metals, setting the stage for a deeper pullback in gold prices.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -8% -1%
Weekly 6% -8% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold fell earlier this week, but found support at the lower boundary of a rising channel before bouncing from that technical zone on Wednesday, with prices approaching resistance near $1,975 at the time of writing. Upside clearance of this ceiling is required to rejuvenate bullish impetus and have a strong chance of recapturing the psychological $2,000 level soon.

On the flip side, if sellers regain control of the market and spark a bearish reversal, initial support appears at $1,950, followed by $1,935. On further weakness, we could see a slump toward $1,895, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sept 2022/May 2023 rally.

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

Gold Prices Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

