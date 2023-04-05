Gold Prices Pause Ahead of US Jobs Data but Fresh Record Highs Remain in Sight

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Holding Weekly Gains, Bulls Eye 1.1000+
2023-04-05 12:00:02
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Remain. Where to for EUR/USD and EURJPY?
2023-04-05 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Glistens as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Slide. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: OPEC+ Actions Lingering, Markets Mull Over Consequences
2023-04-04 12:25:23
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pause Ahead of US Jobs Data but Fresh Record Highs Remain in Sight
2023-04-05 19:30:00
Gold Price Glistens as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Slide. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-05 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD at Multi-Month Highs, Acceptance Above the 1.2500 Level Remains Key
2023-04-05 10:00:42
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Approaching Key Resistance Areas, Breakouts Incoming?
2023-04-04 09:29:23
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
More View More
Gold Prices Pause Ahead of US Jobs Data but Fresh Record Highs Remain in Sight

Gold Prices Pause Ahead of US Jobs Data but Fresh Record Highs Remain in Sight

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD FORECAST:

  • Gold prices struggle for direction as traders look for fresh market catalysts
  • Despite Wednesday’s price action, the precious metal retains a bullish outlook
  • The March U.S. jobs report will help set the trading tone for XAU/USD in the near term
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bounces Off Trendline Support as Haven Flows Pick Up

Gold prices (XAU/USD) wavered and lacked directional conviction on Wednesday, fluctuating between small gains and losses around the $2,035 level, as traders paused to wait for new drivers that could set the near-term trading bias for precious metals. Despite today’s uninspiring moves, gold retains a bullish profile, with fresh all-time highs firmly in sight following its strong performance over the past four weeks.

In terms of catalysts, the slump in bond yields triggered by a dovish repricing of the Fed’s monetary policy trajectory will continue to act as a strong tailwind for the yellow metal. By way of context, the U.S. Treasury curve has shifted sharply downwards since mid-March after the U.S. banking sector turmoil clouded the growth outlook substantially, raising the risk of a downturn.

Recent macro data has reinforced the view that the U.S. economy is headed for trouble. For instance, both ISM manufacturing and services PMI for March have disappointed expectations, pointing to a pronounced decline in demand conditions. If business activity fails to rebound soon, layoffs could accelerate in the coming months, plunging the country into a painful recession.

A recession in the world’s largest economy should theoretically be bullish for gold prices, insofar as it could lead the U.S. central bank to reverse course and to begin slashing interest rates to prevent economic carnage. This environment could also favor defensive assets if it causes a dramatic deterioration in sentiment and boosts safe-haven demand in financial markets.

Looking ahead, traders should carefully monitor incoming data to better assess the economic outlook and the Fed’s future steps/measures. That said, one major release worth watching on Friday is the March U.S. labor market report. Consensus estimates predict U.S. employers added 240,000 jobs last month, but a negative surprise should not be ruled out following soft macro numbers earlier this week.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After breaking above the psychological $2,000 level decisively, gold has risen to its best level since 2022, with traders chasing the bullish trend and bidding prices higher steadily. With upward momentum on its side, XAU/USD could soon recapture its all-time highs near $2,075, which currently aligns with the upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel. A clean break here could pave the way for a move towards $2,130.

On the flip side, if sellers regain control of the market and spark a pullback, initial support comes in at $2,000, followed by $1975. On further weakness, the focus shifts downwards to $1,940.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 3% 3%
Weekly -12% 32% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART (XAU/USD)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Gold Futures Technical Chart Prepared Using Trading View

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: On a Knife Edge as Key Confluence Area Reached
Silver Price Forecast: On a Knife Edge as Key Confluence Area Reached
2023-04-04 13:31:04
Crude Oil Price Forecast: OPEC+ Actions Lingering, Markets Mull Over Consequences
Crude Oil Price Forecast: OPEC+ Actions Lingering, Markets Mull Over Consequences
2023-04-04 12:25:23
Gold Could Test Multi-Month Highs if a Bullish Technical Pattern Plays Out
Gold Could Test Multi-Month Highs if a Bullish Technical Pattern Plays Out
2023-04-04 11:00:35
Crude Oil Price Steady After Stunning Run Higher on OPEC+ News. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Steady After Stunning Run Higher on OPEC+ News. Where to for WTI?
2023-04-04 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023