Gold Price Outlook: Drivers Behind Market Boom, Reversal or New Record Ahead?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD: Top 10 Trading Strategies for Different Market Conditions
2024-04-08 21:30:00
US Dollar on Defense Before Key US CPI Data – Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2024-04-08 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Israeli Troops Withdraw from the South, Peace Talks Underway
2024-04-08 11:04:00
Brent Crude Prices Hit $90 as Geopolitical Tensions Flare up
2024-04-05 12:05:12
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
FTSE 100 Holds Firm but Dow and Nasdaq 100 Struggle
2024-04-02 10:00:09
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Drivers Behind Market Boom, Reversal or New Record Ahead?
2024-04-08 23:15:00
US Dollar Grabs an Early Bid, Rate Cut Now Seen as 50/50, Gold Rallies Further
2024-04-08 08:04:39
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-07 06:00:00
Trading EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD: Strategies for the Most Liquid FX Pairs
2024-04-04 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Defense Before Key US CPI Data – Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2024-04-08 17:00:00
US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-07 06:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Outlook: Drivers Behind Market Boom, Reversal or New Record Ahead?

Gold Price Outlook: Drivers Behind Market Boom, Reversal or New Record Ahead?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

Most Read: US Dollar on Defense Before Key US CPI Data – Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY

Gold has soared and hit one record after another this year, with the bulk of the bullish move taking place over the course of the past two months. During this upswing, the typical negative relationship between XAU/USD and U.S. real rates (using the U.S. 10-year TIPS as a proxy) has broken down dramatically, unnerving investors.

As the chart below illustrates, bullion has climbed even as real yields (displayed on an inverted scale for better visualization) have risen relentlessly. This unexpected dynamic runs counter to the norm – higher bond yields typically dampen the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets like the yellow metal, as investors seek better returns in the fixed-income space.

A graph on a computer screen Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

For an extensive analysis of gold’s fundamental and technical outlook, download our complimentary Q2 forecast now!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

WHAT COULD EXPLAIN CURRENT MARKET DYNAMICS?

  1. The Trend-Following Trap: Gold’s meteoric rise could signify a market fueled more by momentum than fundamentals. In this context, speculative fervor may be boosting prices, creating something of a bubble. If this proves true, a sharp correction – a swift return to historical averages – could be imminent as investors re-assess the yellow metal's long-term value.
  2. Financial Armageddon: Bullion’s strong rally might reflect the growing fear of a "hard landing" scenario by some market participants, where the aggressive tightening cycle of 2022-2023 triggers a recession and broader market turmoil. Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, offers protection in the face of potential chaos and a way to protect wealth should a crisis materialize.
  3. Inflation comeback on rate cuts: Gold bugs may be making a long-term play, speculating that the Fed will cut rates no matter what as a sort of insurance policy for the economy to prevent anything from going wrong in an election year. Easing monetary policy while inflation remains above target risks triggering a new inflationary wave that would ultimately benefit gold.

PERSONAL VIEW

I am inclined to believe in the first hypothesis. The annals of history are replete with instances where popular assets have fallen prey to speculative appetite, propelling prices to unsustainable heights divorced from underlying economic fundamentals. This unsustainable momentum creates a distorted environment where valuations lose touch with intrinsic value. Eventually, sentiment shifts, and a sharp correction follows, restoring a more realistic market equilibrium. I think this could happen to gold over the medium term.

Wondering how retail positioning can shape gold prices in the near term? Our sentiment guide provides the answers you are looking for—don't miss out, get the guide now!

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% -1% 7%
Weekly 10% 7% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD: Top 10 Trading Strategies for Different Market Conditions
EUR/USD: Top 10 Trading Strategies for Different Market Conditions
2024-04-08 21:30:00
US Dollar on Defense Before Key US CPI Data – Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY
US Dollar on Defense Before Key US CPI Data – Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2024-04-08 17:00:00
Kiwi and Aussie Outlook Ahead of the RBNZ Meeting
Kiwi and Aussie Outlook Ahead of the RBNZ Meeting
2024-04-08 14:12:55
US Dollar Grabs an Early Bid, Rate Cut Now Seen as 50/50, Gold Rallies Further
US Dollar Grabs an Early Bid, Rate Cut Now Seen as 50/50, Gold Rallies Further
2024-04-08 08:04:39
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024