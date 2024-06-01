 Skip to Content
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 09, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-05-29 18:23:31
News
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC's June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit by Selling, Nasdaq 100 Losses Contained for Now
2024-05-30 10:45:31
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Take Out Key Support, Next Leg Lower May Be Underway
2024-06-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Weakens After Monthly Inflation Cools, Gold Gains Momentum
2024-05-31 13:01:26
News
British Pound Edges Up Vs USD, Market Looks To US PCE Numbers As Next Big Clue
2024-05-29 12:00:28
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rejected at Resistance. What Now?
2024-05-28 23:30:00
News
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Technical Outlook – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-29 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Take Out Key Support, Next Leg Lower May Be Underway

Gold Price Forecast: Bears Take Out Key Support, Next Leg Lower May Be Underway

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Most Read: British Pound Weekly Forecast: Ranges Likely To Hold As Focus Moves To ECB

In a recent article, I explored a compelling trading idea, discussing the possibility of gold's recent softness persisting in the near term. I pointed out that a breach of support located around $2,335 could serve as a technical signal for a bearish continuation. On Friday, bullion not only slipped below this region but also fell under its 50-day simple moving average at $2,327.

Despite this breakdown, the subsequent drop lacked vigor and wasn’t decisive, with sellers failing to pounce on the move, indicating some indecision in the camp. However, the situation could change in the coming week if prices do not reverse upwards soon. In this scenario, we could start seeing an increased appetite for short positions.

Looking at potential directional outcomes, if XAU/USD follows through to the downside in the days ahead, bearish sentiment could become more dominant, creating the right conditions for a deeper pullback moving into June. In this case, bears may initially target the $2,265 level, which represents the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March-May rally. On further weakness, attention will shift to $2,225.

On the other hand, a resurgence of buyers lifting the yellow metal past the 50-day SMA and above $2,340 could rekindle buying interest in the market, setting the stage for a rally toward $2,365. Upside progress beyond this key ceiling would likely invalidate the near-term bearish outlook, possibly propelling prices toward $2,377 and even $2,420.

For an extensive analysis of gold’s fundamental and technical outlook, download our complimentary quarterly trading forecast now!

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

