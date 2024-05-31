 Skip to Content
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 09, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-05-29 18:23:31
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit by Selling, Nasdaq 100 Losses Contained for Now
2024-05-30 10:45:31
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Continuation in Play with Key Support Under Threat
2024-05-31 00:10:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Eyes Support, US GDP and Core PCE on the Horizon
2024-05-30 08:42:29
British Pound Edges Up Vs USD, Market Looks To US PCE Numbers As Next Big Clue
2024-05-29 12:00:28
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rejected at Resistance. What Now?
2024-05-28 23:30:00
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Technical Outlook – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-29 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Latest Forecasts – USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY
2024-05-28 14:30:17
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Continuation in Play with Key Support Under Threat

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Most Read: Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook - EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30

Gold (XAU/USD) has enjoyed a remarkable rally this year, peaking near $2,450 in early May. However, the upward impetus has recently started to wane, with bullion retreating over 4% from its highs in the past few trading sessions. This price correction suggests a shift in investor sentiment, with bulls likely seeking greener pastures.

With underlying and fundamental drivers reasserting themselves, gold’s weakness could persist in the near term. Sticky inflation, which could force the U.S. central bank to maintain a restrictive stance for longer, could reinforce the bearish case for non-yielding assets, creating a hostile environment for the yellow metal.

For traders entertaining short positions, a crucial price point to watch is the $2,335 support zone. This area represents a confluence of technical indicators, including a key trendline and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March-May rally. A decisive break below $2,335, accompanied by higher-than-average trading volume, would be a strong selling signal.

If the price falls through $2,335, the next line in the sand is the 50-day simple moving average, currently sitting at $2,325. Breaching this support could trigger a deeper pullback, with potential downside targets around $2,265, a critical Fibonacci level just below this month's swing low.

However, the scenario isn't entirely one-sided. If the bulls regain control and push prices higher, initial resistance looms at $2,365, followed by $2,377. A push past this latter ceiling could dampen bearish sentiment and pave the way for a rally toward $2,420. Continued strength could even bring the all-time high back into play.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

