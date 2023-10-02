Will the UK GDP-Led Bounce in the British Pound Last? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
EUR/USD Gets a Reprieve with the Dollar on Offer Today
2023-09-28 15:17:15
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: How High Can it Go?
2023-09-30 14:00:42
US Crude Prices Close In On $100 As Markets Fret Tighter Supply
2023-09-28 11:00:35
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Collapse the Most Since June 2021 Last Week, Retail Bets Aggressively Long
2023-10-01 23:00:00
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the UK GDP-Led Bounce in the British Pound Last? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-10-02 04:00:00
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
2023-09-28 17:30:00
More View More
Will the UK GDP-Led Bounce in the British Pound Last? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD

Will the UK GDP-Led Bounce in the British Pound Last? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

British Pound Vs US Dollar, Euro, Australian Dollar – Price Setups:

  • GBP post-UK GDP gains could prove to be short-lived.
  • EUR/GBP is testing key resistance; GBP/AUD is nearing vital support.
  • What is the outlook and key levels to watch in select GBP crosses?

If you're looking for some top trading ideas, click on this link to download your complimentary guide. It's free!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The British pound managed to find some support toward the end of last week after the British economy grew faster than expected. However, the support could turn out to be short-lived.

Despite the tightening in financial conditions, the US economy is proving to be far more resilient compared with some of its peers, allowing the US Federal Reserve to stay hawkish for longer. In contrast, the Euro area and the UK are experiencing sluggish growth as elevated interest rates spill over to the economy. For more discussion, see “Pound’s Resilience Masks Broader Fatigue: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups,” published August 23.

Interest rate differentials continue to be in favour of the USD even as markets don’t rule out the possibility of one more UK rate hike this year. The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September and cut its economic growth forecasts in the July-September quarter, noting clear signs of weakness in the housing market.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Moreover, the temporary resolution to avert a US government shutdown alleviates some of the immediate downside risks in USD. The key focus now shifts to global manufacturing and services activity data this week and US jobs data later in the week. Fed chair Powell, due to speak later Monday, is unlikely to deviate from the September FOMC meeting script.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/USD: Testing vital support

On technical charts, GBP/USD has fallen under the vital cushion on the 200-day moving average, around the May low of 1.2300. The break under 1.2300 reaffirms the short-term bearish bias, as highlighted in theprevious update.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

The next support to watch would be the March low of 1.1600-1.1800, including the March low and the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the weekly charts. A break below 1.1600-1.1800 would pose a threat to the medium-term recovery trajectory. So far, the medium-term trend remains up, first highlighted late last year - see “GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Forming an Interim Base?” published October 3, 2022. On the upside, GBP/USD would need to rise above the early-August high of 1.2820 for the immediate downside risks to fade.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/GBP: Has it built a base?

EUR/GBP is now testing crucial resistance at the mid-July high of 0.8700, around the 200-day moving average. This resistance is key – any break above could pave the way toward the April high of 0.8875. Importantly, it would negate the bearish bias prevailing since the start of the year. Subsequent resistance is at the early-2023 high of 0.8980.

GBP/AUD Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

GBP/AUD: Approaching strong support

Although the immediate bias is down, GBP/AUD is approaching quite strong converged support: initially at the July low of 1.8850, slightly above the June low of 1.8500 which coincides with the 200-day moving average. Deeply oversold conditions and still-constructive bias on higher timeframe charts raise the possibility of the converged support zone holding, at least on the first attempt. However, unless the cross can regain the early-September high of 1.9750, the path of least resistance remains sideways to down.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Futures Largely Unchanged as the Fed’s Preferred Gauge of Inflation Cools to 3.9%
S&P 500 Futures Largely Unchanged as the Fed’s Preferred Gauge of Inflation Cools to 3.9%
2023-09-29 12:52:12
Gold Prices Bounce Likely Short-Lived As US Rates, China Import Move Both Weigh
Gold Prices Bounce Likely Short-Lived As US Rates, China Import Move Both Weigh
2023-09-29 11:19:15
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rallies on Positive UK GDP Report
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rallies on Positive UK GDP Report
2023-09-29 07:30:24
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
2023-09-28 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
GBP/AUD
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023