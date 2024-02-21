USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Marginally Weaker after Local CPI Inflation

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Subdued Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-21 00:40:00
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing Resistance, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Week High
2024-02-20 12:34:18
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices on the Rise, Confluence Resistance in Sight. What Now for XAU/USD?
2024-02-20 18:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Nudges Higher in Early Trade, Resistance Levels Near
2024-02-19 08:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Update: GBP/USD Hanging on but Breakdown Threat Looms
2024-02-20 09:09:33
British Pound Holds On Above $1.26, But Watch That Level Closely
2024-02-19 14:30:34
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest – Exports Hit Record Levels, USD/JPY Testing 150 Again
2024-02-21 09:30:18
US Dollar Subdued Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-21 00:40:00
More View More
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Marginally Weaker after Local CPI Inflation

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Marginally Weaker after Local CPI Inflation

Shaun Murison, CFTe, Technical Strategist

Share:

Local CPI Key Takeaways:

1. Consumer inflation in South Africa increased in January 2024, driven by rising prices for food, housing, utilities, transport, and miscellaneous goods and services.

2. The annual consumer price inflation rate was 5.3% in January 2024, up from 5.1% in December 2023.

3. The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, miscellaneous goods and services, and transport.

4. Food and non-alcoholic beverages saw a year-on-year increase of 7.2% and contributed 1.3 percentage points to the overall inflation rate.

5. The inflation rate for goods was 6.6% in January 2024, while for services it was 4.0%, both showing an increase compared to December 2023.

Economic data has the potential to drive FX markets, particularly when the actual figure differs greatly from what was anticipated. Learn how to prepare and take advantage of such occurrences via our comprehensive guide below:

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Shaun Murison, CFTe
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

In January 2024, South Africa faced a notable rise in consumer inflation. The inflationary pressure was largely attributed to the increased costs of essential commodities such as food, housing, utilities, transport, and miscellaneous goods and services. The annual consumer price inflation rate climbed to 5.3%, which was a slight but significant uptick from the 5.1% recorded in December 2023.

The rand’s initial reaction to the CPI news was a slight depreciation, although the domestic currency trades well off yesterdays lows, which correlates to a broader moves in the dollar.

USD/ZAR – technical view

Source: IG charts, Prepared by Shaun Murison

The USD/ZAR continues to trade within a short-term range between levels 18.80 (support) and 19.15 (resistance).

The price has now formed a bullish reversal off the support of this range. Range traders who are long off the reversal might target a move towards the 19.15 level, while using a close below 18.80 as a stop loss consideration.

A tight stop level is considered in lieu of upcoming data in the form of the National Budget Speech and US FOMC meeting minutes.

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls:

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Shaun Murison, CFTe
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Latest – Exports Hit Record Levels, USD/JPY Testing 150 Again
Japanese Yen Latest – Exports Hit Record Levels, USD/JPY Testing 150 Again
2024-02-21 09:30:18
US Dollar Subdued Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
US Dollar Subdued Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-21 00:40:00
Japanese Yen Ticks Lower, FOMC Minutes, Japanese Trade In Focus
Japanese Yen Ticks Lower, FOMC Minutes, Japanese Trade In Focus
2024-02-20 14:30:20
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing Resistance, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Week High
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing Resistance, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Week High
2024-02-20 12:34:18
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 21, 2024