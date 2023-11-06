USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Is the Rand Rally Over?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 30, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-11-03 16:23:36
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?
2023-11-01 16:18:41
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Continue to Rally​​​​
2023-11-02 10:30:42
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Investors Capitalize on Weak NFPs
2023-11-05 13:00:58
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Clinging to Post-BoE Gains
2023-11-03 07:58:59
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Slips but AUD/USD Breaks Out After Fed, NFP Ahead
2023-11-02 18:30:00
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Nearing a 33-Year High on Further Stimulus Talk
2023-11-01 11:42:09
More View More
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Is the Rand Rally Over?

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Is the Rand Rally Over?

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

RAND TALKING POINTS & ANALYSIS

  • US specific factors drive ZAR strength but may be short-lived as markets may over overreacted to Friday’s NFP data.
  • Fed speak in focus later today.
  • USD/ZAR bulls keenly await possible short-term reversal.

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Macro-economic fundamentals underpin almost all markets in the global economy via growth, inflation and employment – Get you FREE guide now!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The South African rand has managed to capitalize alongside its Emerging Market (EM) counterparts post-Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) last week Friday. Many market experts are more inclined into thinking that the Federal Reserve has now reached its peak. The weaker US dollar has given rise to many dollar-based commodities including major South African exports, thus providing sustenance for the local ZAR.

Optimism in China after recent growth statistics could be suggestive that stimulus measures by the government may be penetrating the market and strengthening the overall economy – net positive for the rand.

From a South African perspective, enhanced production capacity from Eskom has allowed for easing loadshedding conditions and could stoke investor optimism should this trend continue.

Today’s economic calendar shows a muted trading day with just the Fed’s Cook scheduled to speak (see below).

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Want to stay updated with the most relevant trading information? Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter and keep abreast of the latest market moving events!

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

The daily USD/ZAR chart above shows price action testing the key long-term trendline support (black) beginning in March 2022. This zone has held after multiple tests by bears and with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in and around oversold territory, history may repeat itself. The long lower wick currently forming could supplement this view short-term.

Resistance levels:

  • 19.0000
  • 50-day MA
  • 18.7759
  • 200-day MA
  • 18.5000

Support levels:

  • Trendline support
  • 18.0000

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Sell-Off Continues after US Treasury Yields Collapse
US Dollar (DXY) Sell-Off Continues after US Treasury Yields Collapse
2023-11-06 11:30:00
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Looks to RBA for Guidance
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Looks to RBA for Guidance
2023-11-06 08:10:28
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Investors Capitalize on Weak NFPs
Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Investors Capitalize on Weak NFPs
2023-11-05 13:00:58
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023