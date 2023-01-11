USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Firms Against the Dollar as EM Currencies Gain

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can CPI Recharge VIX and Spark a True S&P 500 Trend?
2023-01-11 23:30:15
S&P 500 Rallying into CPI Again: USD Grinds Support as EUR/USD Tests Resistance
2023-01-11 17:00:37
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Posts Biggest Rally Since November 4 with CPI Volatility Ahead
2023-01-11 21:30:01
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus
2023-01-10 08:42:10
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Dow and S&P 500 Breakout Collapses But Dollar Holds Onto Losses with Powell Ahead
2023-01-09 23:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Piercing Multi-Month Resistance
2023-01-11 10:30:35
Gold Eyes New Highs Ahead of US CPI as Fed Preps for Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-11 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
US Dollar Slides to New Lows after Fed Cites CPI as Key to Hikes. Where to for USD?
2023-01-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest: Hints of BoJ Policy Tweaks and Death Cross in View
2023-01-11 09:16:06
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
More View More
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Firms Against the Dollar as EM Currencies Gain

USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Firms Against the Dollar as EM Currencies Gain

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Rand Dollar Outlook: Bearish continuation potential below 17.100

  • USD/ZAR continues to trade at four-month lows ahead of US CPI
  • US Dollar weakness and China’s reopening support higher commodity prices, supporting Rand strength
  • The 17.100 psychological level continues to provide support and resistance for the volatile currency pair with a move lower opening the door for bearish continuation.

{{GUIDE|TOP}}

Rand Strengthens Against the Safe-Haven Dollar - Bears Determined to Break Below 17.000

USD/ZAR is currently trading lower ahead of US CPI as the reopening of China’s economy and lower yields continued to drive demand for emerging market (EM) currencies.

With the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2004 – 2020 move providing short-term resistance around 17.365, the 17.000 psychological level remains as critical support.

Although the South African Rand has benefited from rising commodity prices and a weaker Dollar, tomorrow’s US CPI could assist in driving price action in either direction.

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Although expectations of another Fed rate hike at the upcoming FOMC have already been priced in, the size of the rate hike remains unknown.

Visit DailyFX Education to discover how to trade the impact of Politics on Global Markets

If the inflation reading beats estimates and price pressures remain elevated, expectations of another 50-basis rate hike could rise, driving the pair higher.

On the contrary, if inflation shows positive signs of easing, lower yields and USD weakness may continue to support the bearish outlook.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

As the volatile currency pair continues to make lower highs and lows, the long upper wicks of the weekly candles above 17.100 is indicative of bearish retaliation above this zone. For bulls to regain confidence, prices would need to rise back above this level and above 17.365 to drive prices back towards trendline resistance at 17.413.

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

From the perspective of the daily chart, the resilience of the 17.000 is further illustrated as prices remain restricted below 17.100. As the 16.900 helps cap the downside move, sellers remain determined to drive prices lower.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

For the short-term move, a hold below 17.100 and below 17.00 could support bearish continuation, driving USD/ZAR back towards the next zone of support at 16.781.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Short GBP/USD as Dollar Repricing Risk Remains, GBP Vulnerable
Short GBP/USD as Dollar Repricing Risk Remains, GBP Vulnerable
2023-01-05 19:32:38
USD/CAD Grapples with Support as Bearish Momentum Gains
USD/CAD Grapples with Support as Bearish Momentum Gains
2023-01-04 20:00:30
EUR/USD Technical Setups in Play
EUR/USD Technical Setups in Play
2022-12-19 14:50:27
XAU/USD Seeks Rising Wedge Breakout
XAU/USD Seeks Rising Wedge Breakout
2022-12-06 09:58:40
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR