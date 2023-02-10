 Skip to Content
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:11
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets. A Warning Sign?
2023-02-10 06:00:00
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
Gold Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies on Fading Fed Pivot Bets, Where to?
2023-02-10 00:00:00
Gold Prices Held Hostage by Fed Expectations – What Next for XAU?
2023-02-09 17:30:00
Breaking News: UK GDP Data in Line with Estimates, GBP/USD Steady
2023-02-10 07:34:53
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
USD/JPY Tests 130.00 as New BoJ Governor Rumors Swirl
2023-02-10 08:55:04
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

USD/JPY Price and Chart Analysis

  • The new BoJ governor will have a tough job on his hands.
  • USD/JPY slides lower in volatile end-of-week turnover.
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

According to breaking news in The Nikkei Asia, a former BoJ policy member, Kazuo Ueda, is set to be offered the position as the next governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) when incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda's term in office expires on April 8. The Japanese paper also reveals that Shinichi Uchida and Ryozo Himino will be offered deputy governor positions.

Earlier this week it was reported that deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya had been approached about the role but market reports now suggest that he declined to take talks further. Mr. Amamiya was heavily involved in charting the country's ultra-loose monetary policy with current governor Kuroda.

The Japanese Yen has grabbed a bid with USD/JPY now testing 130.00. Today's move has seen all of this week's USD/JPY gains, nearly 3 points, erased after the pair printed a 132.90 high on Monday. It seems as though the market is starting to price in a move away from the current ultra-loose monetary policy when Kuroda retires.

The USD/JPY remains biased to the downside, aided by last month's death cross when the 50-dma traded through the 200-dma. USD/JPY is now looking to break below the 20-dma and a confirmed close below this indicator would suggest lower prices ahead.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – February 10, 2023

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail Trade Data – Fiddling Round the Edges

Retail trader data show 47.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.13 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.19% higher than yesterday and 8.27% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.50% higher than yesterday and 6.36% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the USD/JPY – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

