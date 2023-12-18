USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback
2023-12-18 13:00:51
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
WTI Oil Continues to Weaken as COP28 Deal Fails to Find Consensus
2023-12-12 15:38:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Reversal or Damage Control? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2023-12-15 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
2023-12-18 08:45:48
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023
2023-12-18 15:45:06
US Dollar in Peril with Core PCE on Deck, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-12-17 05:05:00
More View More
USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023

USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY Analysis

Bank of Japan Unlikely to Move on Rates, Inflation out on Friday

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will provide an update on monetary policy in the early hours of tomorrow morning but any hope of a policy pivot appears to have dried up in the last week. Last week Monday Bloomberg reported on a story in which it suggested the Bank of Japan is not looking to the December meeting when it comes to potential interest rate changes.

This would make sense as Q1 ought to provide the bank with greater clarity on wage growth as the country’s largest labour unions negotiate yearly increases on January the 23rd, with the process due to be finalized in March – setting up Q2 as a more realistic time frame for a major policy change. Japanese inflation has breached the 2% target for over a year now but the bank is looking for reassurance that the underlying causes of inflation have transitioned from a supply side issue to demand driven factors.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Recent drivers of USD/JPY price action can be linked to a narrowing yield differential (US 10-year yield minus the Japanese 10-year yield). The chart below depicts this relationship and it is clear to see that the pair follows this relationship rather closely. Recently, a sharper decline in US yields has improved the differential from a Japanese point of view.

USD/JPY (Orange) with US-Japan Yield Differential (blue)

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY Counter-Trend Drift Continues Ahead of BoJ Meeting

USD/JPY continues to trade within the broader ascending channel but failed to break below a notable zone of support. The zone of support emerges at the lower bound of the ascending channel (support) and the August swing low of 141.50. In amongst the considerations is the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

The current landscape allows for well-defined levels of consideration should the pair pullback even further or head lower should the medium-term trend prevail. A move to the upside brings the 145 level into focus while the zone of support presents an immediate hurdle to the bearish continuation but a hawkish BoJ statement could result in a test of 138.20.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Of course, market participants will be dissecting every word of the BoJ statement for clues that may narrow down the time frame of the anticipated policy reversal. However, the BoJ may decide to keep markets waiting a while longer.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% 5% 9%
Weekly 42% -20% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback
Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback
2023-12-18 13:00:51
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
2023-12-18 08:45:48
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
US Dollar in Peril with Core PCE on Deck, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar in Peril with Core PCE on Deck, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-12-17 05:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Dec 18, 2023