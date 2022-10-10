 Skip to content
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks Further, 20-Year Low Back in Play
2022-10-10 11:00:50
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Under Pressure Amid Fragile Sentiment
2022-10-10 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Directional Fate Tied to CPI After NFP Selloff
2022-10-09 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Bearish on Strong US Dollar, Hawkish Fed; XAU/USD Eyes US CPI
2022-10-10 17:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-10-10 14:37:11
USD/JPY Rises for Fourth Day to Push RSI Towards Oversold Territory
2022-10-10 21:30:05
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
USD/JPY Rises for Fourth Day to Push RSI Towards Oversold Territory

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY clears the opening range for October as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and a move above 70 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by a further appreciation in the exchange rate like the price action from last month.

USD/JPY appears to be tracking the rise in US Treasury yields as it rallies for four consecutive day, with the exchange rate on the cusp of testing the yearly high (145.90) as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from last week.

As a result, USD/JPY may continue to appreciate ahead of the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as it seems to be tracking the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (140.02), and signs of sticky inflation may generate a bullish reaction in the Dollar as it puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to pursue a highly restrictive policy.

Another uptick in the core CPI may keep USD/JPY afloat as the reading is expected to increase to 6.5% in September from 6.3% per annum the month prior, and the development may force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to retain its approach in combating inflation as the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) reflect a steeper path for US interest rates.

In turn, the US Dollar may continue to outperform against its Japanese counterpart even though Japan intervenes in foreign exchange markets for the first time since 1998, and the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist ahead of the next Fed interest rate decision on November 2 as traders have been net-short USD/JPY for most of the year.

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 21.49% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 3.65 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 12.52% higher than yesterday and 0.69% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.04% higher than yesterday and 7.69% higher from last week. the marginal decline in net-long position comes as USD/JPY approaches the yearly high (145.90), while the rise in net-short interest has fueled the crowding behavior as 24.32% of traders were net-long the pair during the last week of September.

With that said, USD/JPY may continue to appreciate ahead of the US CPI report as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from last week, and a move above 70 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by a further appreciation in the exchange rate like the price action from last month.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/JPY is on the cusp of testing the September high (145.90) as it clears the monthly opening range, with the four-day rally in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) towards overbought territory.
  • A move above 70 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by a further appreciation in USD/JPY like the price action from last month, with the recent series of higher highs and lows raising the scope for another run at the August 1998 high (147.67).
  • Next area of interest comes in around the 150.00 (38.2% retracement) handle followed by the August 1990 high (151.65), but lack of momentum to clear the September high (145.90) may push USD/JPY back towards the 144.10 (100% expansion) region, with a break/close below the 143.00 (423.6% expansion) bringing the 141.70 (161.8% expansion) area back on the radar.

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Becoming a Better Trader

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

