USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook is in Limbo, Clarity Should Come Soon
2022-10-31 13:00:21
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: No Reason to Be Excited for Hopes of a Recovery
2022-10-29 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-31 18:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Mega-Cap Tech Hammerings Rattle Sentiment
2022-10-30 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Effort Falters - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-31 18:30:00
XAU/USD Faces Renewed Selling Pressure as FOMC Beckons
2022-10-31 12:01:01
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap
2022-10-31 21:30:15
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
More View more
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap

USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY rises for the second day following the kneejerk reaction to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the monthly high (151.94) as the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its existing approach in combating inflation.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap

USD/JPY appears to be tracking the recent rebound in US Treasury yields as it initiates a series of higher highs and lows, and the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (144.08) as it reverses ahead of the moving average.

As a result, USD/JPY may attempt to test the July 1990 high (152.25) as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is anticipated to implement another 75bp rate hike, and the central bank may continue to strike a hawkish forward guidance as the ongoing rise in the core US PCE points to sticky inflation.

At the same time, the FOMC may show a greater willingness to pursue a highly restrictive policy as the most recent Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report reflects a resilient labor market, and the diverging paths between the Fed and Bank of Japan (BoJ) is likely to keep USD/JPY afloat as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Co. sticks to the Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) with Yield-Curve Control (YCC).

In turn, USD/JPY may continue to retrace the decline from the monthly high (151.94) as it tracks the rise in US yields, while the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-short the pair for most of the year.

The IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) report shows 31.89% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 2.14 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 19.17% higher than yesterday and 49.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.42% higher than yesterday and 18.58% lower from last week. The jump in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as only 22.42% of traders were net-long USD/JPY last week, while decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate initiates a series of higher highs and lows.

With that said, another 75bp Fed rate hike paired with a hawkish forward guidance may prop up USD/JPY, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the monthly high (151.94) as it reverses ahead of the 50-Day SMA (144.08).

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/JPY initiates a series of higher highs and lows as it reverses ahead of the monthly low (143.53), and the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (144.08) as it holds above the moving average.
  • At the same time, a move above 70 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in USD/JPY like the price action from earlier this month, with the move back above the August 1998 high (147.67) bringing the 150.00 (38.2% retracement) handle on the radar.
  • A break above the October high (151.94) may lead to a test of the July 1990 high (152.25), with the next area of interest coming in around 155.10 (161.8% expansion).

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Becoming a Better Trader

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
Euro Breaking News: Stagflation Recurs With Contracting EZ GDP & Record Core CPI
Euro Breaking News: Stagflation Recurs With Contracting EZ GDP & Record Core CPI
2022-10-31 10:29:41
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Caught Between The Fed and The BoE
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Caught Between The Fed and The BoE
2022-10-31 09:30:05
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Inflationary Landscape A Cause for Concern
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Inflationary Landscape A Cause for Concern
2022-10-31 07:59:47
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish