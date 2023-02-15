USD/JPY Pushing Higher on US Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness

USD/JPY Price and Chart Analysis

The New BoJ governor is going to have his hands full from day one.

US dollar strength pushes USD/JPY to a fresh six-week high.

Kazuo Ueda, the Japanese government’s nomination to become the next Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor, will inherit a tricky set of problems when he takes over from current incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda on April 8. Japanese y/y inflation hit 4% in December, the highest level since January 1991, while Q4 growth missed expectations of 2% annualized and grew instead by a tepid 0.6%, according to recent data.

Japanese Inflation – 25-Year Chart

The new central bank chief will have to decide when, and by how much, the BoJ needs to start paring back its ultra-loose monetary policy to keep inflation in check, while allowing enough monetary slack to allow the economy to grow. As other countries have found recently, once inflation becomes entrenched it becomes progressively harder to pare back. While it is unlikely that the new BoJ governor will make any announcements on his first day in office, it is likely that news of potential policy tweaks will begin to appear soon after Mr. Ueda begins his five-year role.

USD/JPY has been on the move higher since the middle of January as traders try and factor in any change, or degree, of Japanese monetary policy against a US dollar that has found a fresh lease of life after the recent strong US Jobs Report (NFP). USD/JPY is back at levels last seen on January 6 and continues to make a short-term, bullish pattern of higher highs. The pair has broken above both the 20-dma and the 50-dma, and near short-term resistance off three recent high prints between 134.50 and 134.80.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – February 15, 2023

