USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Eases on Improved Inflation data but Risks Accrue

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Grinds Higher Despite Industrial Production Slump
2023-05-15 11:48:51
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
Crude Oil Market Outlook Darkened by Debt Ceiling Debacle and Recession Risks
2023-05-14 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: Waiting for the Fed’s Thoughts, $2K Currently Provides Support
2023-05-15 10:03:07
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Fixated on US Factors
2023-05-15 07:55:38
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Eases on Improved Inflation data but Risks Accrue
2023-05-15 14:36:47
Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-05-15 05:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Eases on Improved Inflation data but Risks Accrue

USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Eases on Improved Inflation data but Risks Accrue

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/JPY News and Analysis

  • Japanese Yen dips after inflation data shows positive signs (PPI heads lower)
  • USD/JPY levels to watch: recent dollar strength entices bears ahead of key level of resistance
  • Major risk events: US debt ceiling, regional banks, Q1 Japanese GDP and CPI and Fed speakers
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what out analysts think of the yen in Q2
Get My Guide

Japanese Yen Dips after Inflation Data Shows Positive Signs

Japanese PPI cooled in April compared to the same time last year and continues to rend lower. In addition, Japan’s CPI and core CPI figures have seen successive lower prints after reaching highs in January. Lower inflation reduces pressure on new Bank of Japan (BoJ) head Mr Kazuo Ueda to change ultra-dovish monetary policy.

USD/JPY Levels to Watch

USD/JPY continues to add to last week’s gains after finding support at the lower end of the zone at 134.00. However, upside potential is massively limited at 138.20 – a level that has evaded USD/JPY bulls twice before. In fact, both attempts failed to reach the level and turned some distance below.

A short history of bank distress in 2023 reveals the safe-haven characteristics of the yen remains strong. In March when the SVB saga unfolded, USD/JPY plummeted and again, earlier this month, there was another spate of concern as JP Morgan absorbed First Republic Bank with PacWest and Western Alliance the next distressed lenders on the chopping block it would appear. With the US regional banking sector experiencing a continued loss of confidence, coupled with the looming debt ceiling deadline, risk aversion could come back into play over the next three weeks. In that event, levels to the downside include 134 and 131.35.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Scheduled Risk Events this Week

Dominating risk events this week is likely to be the current impasse between Republicans and Democrats over the US debt ceiling. 1 June has been identified as the day the US government would have to prioritise its spending to avoid a default. Previously, collaboration has tended to pick up during the two weeks prior to the deadline and so markets will be eagerly awaiting tomorrow’s discussions.

Apart from that, Japanese GDP for Q1 is due on Wednesday, with inflation data to follow on the Friday – the same day Jerome Powell is due to speak at a Fed hosted event titled ‘Perspectives on Monetary Policy’

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

IG Client Sentiment Hints at Continued Bullish Move

image3.png

USD/JPY:Retail trader data shows 38.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.58 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

The number of traders net-long is 4.59% higher than yesterday and 21.63% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.31% higher than yesterday and 17.82% higher from last week.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Grinds Higher Despite Industrial Production Slump
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Grinds Higher Despite Industrial Production Slump
2023-05-15 11:48:51
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Fixated on US Factors
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Fixated on US Factors
2023-05-15 07:55:38
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
BRITISH POUND (GBP) WEEKLY FORECAST: GBP Bulls Eye Fresh Catalyst with UK Employment Data
BRITISH POUND (GBP) WEEKLY FORECAST: GBP Bulls Eye Fresh Catalyst with UK Employment Data
2023-05-12 18:15:31
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 15, 2023