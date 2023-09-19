USD/JPY Price Outlook: Markets Eying an FOMC-Sized Catalyst

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Could Be Due for a Minor Bounce: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Price Setups
2023-09-19 05:00:01
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-18 07:58:47
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Claims the High Ground as Market Scrambles. Higher WTI?
2023-09-19 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs as Concerns About Further Cuts from Saudi Arabia Linger
2023-09-18 14:19:32
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei & CAC40 Edge up in Morning Trading
2023-09-19 09:30:39
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
2023-09-18 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms
2023-09-19 07:58:44
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Flirts Breakout as Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-09-18 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Show that Sterling Remains Pressured
2023-09-19 06:30:00
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Markets Eying an FOMC-Sized Catalyst
2023-09-19 11:00:44
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
2023-09-18 11:00:05
More View More
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Markets Eying an FOMC-Sized Catalyst

USD/JPY Price Outlook: Markets Eying an FOMC-Sized Catalyst

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY Analysis

  • USD/JPY likely to see muted trading until tomorrow’s FOMC meeting + projections
  • IG client sentiment clouded by the recent uptick in longs. Overwhelming short positioning remains
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

USD/JPY Likely to See Muted Trading Until Tomorrow

The week was always shaping up to be a quiet one at first before ramping up drastically from Wednesday right up until the weekend. Tomorrow the FOMC rate decision is likely to spur volatility in the pair even though the committee is likely to keep interest rates on hold.

This is because the September FOMC meeting brings with it the quarterly forecasts known as the summary of economic projections, which ought to provide insight into the thinking of the committee ahead of the fourth quarter. Markets will have a keen eye on inflation forecasts for 2025 and further out, in the event labour market tightness prevents inflation from reaching 2%.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The pair has shown a lot of respect for the 148 level which coincides with the recent highs, suggesting that a major catalyst is needed in order to propel the pair towards 150. In the absence of a major catalyst dollar yen may continue to trade in a sideways manner Until a new direction can be found. Support currently appears at 146.50.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD JPY upside may be limited as the pair nears the 150 mark. Price action has already advanced above the intervention level we witnessed on the 22nd of September 2022 but the 150 mark has been identified by many as a potential line in the sand for Tokyo. Recent price action has shown a reluctance to push further from the recent high meaning it's up to the Fed to determine whether prices move higher from here. For more on the Fed meeting read our comprehensive FOMC preview.

USD/JPY Chart Depicting FX Intervention Efforts by Japan in 2022

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

High impact economic data or news, like the FOMC event, can lead to increased volatility. Find out how to prepare for such events by studying our guide to trading the news below:

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Outlook Clouded By Recent Uptick in Longs

image3.png

USD/JPY:Retail trader data shows 20.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.90 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. However, changes in daily and weekly positioning has clouded the USD/JPY outlook.

Read out guide below to find out how to incorporate IG client sentiment into your trading process:

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -1% 0%
Weekly -13% 8% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms
2023-09-19 07:58:44
Euro Could Be Due for a Minor Bounce: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Price Setups
Euro Could Be Due for a Minor Bounce: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Price Setups
2023-09-19 05:00:01
Australian Dollar Ponders Path Ahead After RBA Minutes. Will AUD/USD Breakout?
Australian Dollar Ponders Path Ahead After RBA Minutes. Will AUD/USD Breakout?
2023-09-19 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Sees Market Sentiment and Price Patterns Clash
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Sees Market Sentiment and Price Patterns Clash
2023-09-18 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 19, 2023