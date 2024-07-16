 Skip to Content
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
2024-07-15 12:05:12
2024-07-15 12:05:12
Market Week Ahead: ECB, Inflation, US Earnings, Tech Stocks
2024-07-12 16:25:50
2024-07-12 16:25:50
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
2024-07-12 13:12:31
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
2024-07-16 10:00:13
2024-07-16 10:00:13
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
2024-07-11 10:00:35
Gold (XAU/USD) - Ready to Print a New All-Time High, Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-16 13:06:10
2024-07-16 13:06:10
Gold Price Update: September Rate Cut Reawakens Gold Bulls
2024-07-15 16:07:23
2024-07-15 16:07:23
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
2024-07-15 12:05:12
2024-07-15 12:05:12
British Pound Holds At '24 Highs Vs USD But Starts To Look Stretched
2024-07-12 11:30:12
2024-07-12 11:30:12
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Weakens as Powell's Dovish Tone Impacts Yields
2024-07-16 07:59:29
2024-07-16 07:59:29
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Latest
2024-07-15 07:25:37
2024-07-15 07:25:37
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Weakens as Powell's Dovish Tone Impacts Yields

Richard Snow, Strategist

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Analysis

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Dovish Powell Leads Treasury Yields, JGBs Lower - Weighing on the Yen

Jerome Powell continued to hint at improving conditions, laying the groundwork for the Fed’s first rate cut since the hiking cycle began in 2022. The Fed chairman repeated that the Fed will not wait until inflation is at the all important 2% market before lowering rates as monetary policy operates with a variable lag.

Powell added that the committee is looking for more of the same when it comes to economic data as parts of the labour market show signs of easing, growth has moderated and inflation continues to edge lower.

Nevertheless, the US dollar refused to weaken despite the recent sharp selloff in response to last week’s lower US inflation figures. US yields, however, lead the rest of the pack lower this morning with Japanese government bond yields following suit. The 10-year yield now trades near a three week low and approaches the former cap of 1%. Later this month the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will meet to potentially hike rates and have promised to reveal more details to their bond tapering plans.

Japanese Government Bond Yields (10-Year)

A graph with orange lines and black text Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY has been the subject of much debate after official BoJ data suggests 3.57 trillion yen may have been deployed to strengthen the yen. Officials declined to comment on whether it was a targeted FX intervention exercise and continued to stress that recent yen weakness is undesirable.

The pair appears to have found momentary support at the blue 50-day simple moving average, where a bullish continuation highlights the 160.00 mark once again. If further signs of a Fed cut materialize, the pair could consolidate and favour sideways trading but this appears as a less likely outcome given the interest rate differential continues to disadvantage the yen. In any case, 155.00 remains the next level of support.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

A graph with numbers and lines Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

