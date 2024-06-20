 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-20 08:00:08
EUR/USD Fails to Capitalize on Monday's Reprieve, Downside Risks Persist
2024-06-18 10:09:19
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
News
Dow Higher and Nasdaq 100 above 20,000, while Hang Seng Continues to Recover
2024-06-20 13:00:19
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
2024-06-18 12:00:00
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-19 10:00:29
Gold Price Update: Negative Divergence Hints at Lower Prices, NFP Marked Recent Bottom
2024-06-18 16:33:28
News
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower
2024-06-20 11:37:39
UK Inflation Hits Bank of England Target – What Now?
2024-06-19 08:10:58
USD/JPY Eyes 160 Mark Amid Steady Yen Depreciation
2024-06-20 15:08:33
USD/JPY Testing Multi-Week Highs, Will the BoJ Wait Until the End of July?
2024-06-17 16:30:24
USD/JPY Eyes 160 Mark Amid Steady Yen Depreciation

Richard Snow, Strategist

What's on this page

Japanese Yen (AUD/JPY, USD/JPY) Analysis

  • The Japanese Yen continues to decline but in a less volatile manner than before
  • Aussie dollar takes full advantage of the yen’s slide, USD/JPY Climbs higher
  • Japanese bond yields don’t provide any favours for the yen
  • Japanese inflation up next in the early hours of Friday morning
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen has slowly declined and is now nearing levels that prevailed moments before Japanese officials intervened in the FX market to strengthen the yen back in April. The chart below is an equal-weighted yen index showing the consistent decline in the $62 billion intervention effort.

Japanese Yen Index (equal weighting of AUD/JPY, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY)

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Aussie Dollar Takes Advantage of the Yen’s Slide

The Aussie dollar has appreciated after the RBA mentioned they discussed the possibility of further rate hikes when the members convened earlier in June. Stubborn inflation in Australia and no real expectation of a rate cut this year are keeping the currency buoyed.

AUD/JPY has cleared 105.40 and eclipsed the pre intervention high of 104.95. With the Bank of Japan (BoJ) not expected to hike until September potentially, the yen is likely to continue to weaken against the stronger Aussie.

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart as the Pair Clears Prior Resistance

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Japanese Bonds Provide no Support for the Yen

Japanese bond yields have declined after trading comfortably above the 1% marker although, recently yields have perked up again. As long as the interest rate differential between the US and Japan remains as wide as it is (>5%), the yen is always going to be swimming upstream.

10Y Japanese Government Bond Yield

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY Continues to Climb Higher Quietly

USD/JPY now appears set on the 160 marker, appreciating since the pair turned at 151.90. The RSI is nearing overbought territory on the weekly chart but Japanese officials will likely be observing the period of relatively lower volatility as a reason to stay their hand for now.

The weak yen has spurred on a wave of tourists as travelers top 3 million for a third month. The weaker yen however, has not escaped the attention of the country’s top currency official, Masato Kanda. According to Jiji, the official stated there is no limit to the resources available for foreign exchange interventions.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The next piece of top tier economic data appears via Japanese inflation in the early hours of Friday. The Bank of Japan needs further convincing that CPI and wages are continuing to exhibit a virtuous relationship or at least to the degree that would necessitate another rate hike.

image5.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

