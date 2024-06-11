USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, CAC 40 Sink on French Snap Election Call; EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-06-10 07:52:27
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 30, 2024 13:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-06-07 16:23:31
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
2024-06-04 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Struggling to Push Higher, UST 2Yr Yields Remain Elevated
2024-06-10 14:03:44
Markets Week Ahead: Fed, BoJ Rate Decisions, Nasdaq, Gold, Bitcoin
2024-06-08 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows to 5.9% - Complicating BoE Rate Outlook
2024-06-11 08:00:46
Sterling Outlook: UK Jobs, Growth Data Considered in a Busy US-Focused Week
2024-06-10 10:21:44
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?
2024-06-11 09:55:16
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
More View More
USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?

USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY Analysis and Charts

Japanese Yen Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • The Bank of Japan may announce that it is cutting back its bond purchases.
  • USD/JPY traders will also need to follow US data and Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

With the USD/JPY exchange rate approaching levels that could cause concern for Japanese authorities, there is speculation over whether the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will signal its intention to reduce its asset holdings during the upcoming monetary policy meeting on Friday. Market expectations have been building that the Japanese central bank will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases. While the BoJ has no specific target, the central bank roughly purchases around Yen 6 trillion a month of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), in an effort to keep rates low. If the BoJ announces that it will pare back these purchases, a pivot towards quantitative tightening, the Japanese Yen should appreciate across the FX market.

For all market-moving global economic data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Japanese interest rate hike expectations have been growing over the past few weeks with the first 10 basis point move now fully priced in at the September meeting, although the end-of-July meeting remains a strong possibility. Markets are forecasting just over 24 basis points of rate hikes this year.

image1.png

USD/JPY is currently within half a point of trading at highs last seen at the start of May. The pair have been moving higher on a combination of longer-term Yen weakness and recent US dollar strength. Wednesday sees the release of US consumer price inflation data and the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, both events that can move the value of the US dollar. The FOMC decision will also be accompanied by the latest Summary of Economic Projections, including the closely followed dot plot – a visualization of Fed official's projections for US interest rates at the end of each calendar year. The current dot plot shows that two officials expect rates to be unchanged during this year, two looking for one 25 basis point cut, five looking for two cuts, while nine members see three cuts in 2024. The new makeup of this dot plot is likely to see rate-cut expectations for 2024 pared back.

image2.png

USD/JPY is back within half a point of highs last seen at the start of May, driven by ongoing Yen weakness and a recent bout of US dollar strength. The chart remains bullish with the pair trading above all three simple moving averages while an unbroken series of higher lows remains in place. While the chart remains technically bullish, as has been the case for the past few months, fundamentals will hold the key to the next move.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Retail trader data show 24.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.02 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.15% higher than yesterday and 16.82% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.62% higher than yesterday and 5.17% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Harness the power of collective market psychology. Gain access to our free sentiment guide, which reveals how shifts in USD/JPY positioning may act as leading indicators for upcoming price action.

USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 5% 4%
Weekly -13% 9% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows to 5.9% - Complicating BoE Rate Outlook
UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows to 5.9% - Complicating BoE Rate Outlook
2024-06-11 08:00:46
FOMC Preview: Dot Plot to Reveal Fewer Rate Cuts in 2024
FOMC Preview: Dot Plot to Reveal Fewer Rate Cuts in 2024
2024-06-10 17:01:23
Sterling Outlook: UK Jobs, Growth Data Considered in a Busy US-Focused Week
Sterling Outlook: UK Jobs, Growth Data Considered in a Busy US-Focused Week
2024-06-10 10:21:44
Euro, CAC 40 Sink on French Snap Election Call; EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
Euro, CAC 40 Sink on French Snap Election Call; EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-06-10 07:52:27
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024