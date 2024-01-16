USD/JPY Advances Ahead of Japanese CPI and US Retail Sales Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours
2024-01-16 18:00:00
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Rises While Sentiment Improves
2024-01-16 10:37:15
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
2024-01-12 14:00:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
2024-01-11 20:00:12
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slipping Lower but Support Should Hold for Now
2024-01-16 14:00:11
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Prior All-Time High Amid Elevated Tensions
2024-01-15 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours
2024-01-16 18:00:00
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Edges Lower After Jobs Data, USD Strength
2024-01-16 08:22:46
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Advances Ahead of Japanese CPI and US Retail Sales Data
2024-01-16 16:07:07
FX Week Ahead: GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/JPY
2024-01-15 09:14:52
More View More
USD/JPY Advances Ahead of Japanese CPI and US Retail Sales Data

USD/JPY Advances Ahead of Japanese CPI and US Retail Sales Data

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Analysis

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Japanese Yen Fails to Appreciate Ahead of Crucial CPI Data and Wage Negotiations

The Japanese Yen has eased once more, as the urgency for a policy pivot from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) wanes. A Tokyo based CPI report earlier this month pointed towards inflation rising at a slower rate for data collected in December – a sign that the country wide measure may also show signs of cooling. Japanese CPI is due late on Thursday evening (23:30 UK time)

The constructed proxy for Japanese Yen performance (equal-weighted average of selected currencies) created below, reveals the recent struggles behind the yen’s lack of bullish impetus.

Japanese Index (GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY)

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY Advances Ahead of US Retail Sales, Japanese CPI

USD/JPY diverges from the US-Japan yield spread as can be seen below. The two had previously trended together but recent JPY dynamics have seen the pair trade higher despite the yield spread remaining at suppressed levels. US retail sales could boost the greenback’s attractiveness if spending in the festive December period brought with it increased activity.

USD/JPY Shown Alongside US-Japan 2-Year Yield Spreads

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY now tests resistance at 146.50 after surpassing the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). The 50 SMA acted as dynamic support when the pair was trending higher and has now come into play once again after the pullback. 150 stands as the major level of resistance, a level many would have thought was left in the rearview mirror in the latter stages of last year.

A stronger dollar is rather unusual at a time when markets expect rate cuts as soon as March and inflation is falling at an acceptable pace. However, with the conflict around the Red Sea, the dollar may be benefitting from a safe haven bid – something that has been visible in gold lately (safe haven asset).

Nevertheless, it is still imaginable that after Japanese wage negotiation shave concluded around mid-March, the BoJ may be persuaded to withdraw from negative interest rates. The country’s largest business lobby Keidanren called for wage hikes in excess of inflation this year. Keep in mind that inflation is the other piece to the puzzle, with the bank needing to be convinced that price pressures will exceed the 2% mark consistently and in a stable manner.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% 6% -1%
Weekly -9% 7% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours
US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours
2024-01-16 18:00:00
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Rises While Sentiment Improves
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Rises While Sentiment Improves
2024-01-16 10:37:15
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Edges Lower After Jobs Data, USD Strength
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Edges Lower After Jobs Data, USD Strength
2024-01-16 08:22:46
Euro (EUR) Picking Up a Small Bid in Quiet Trade, US Markets Closed
Euro (EUR) Picking Up a Small Bid in Quiet Trade, US Markets Closed
2024-01-15 14:30:24
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024